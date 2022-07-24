ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise Powerz is a line of educational STEM-focused dolls for young girls

FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
WXYZ — Kristel Bell is the Founder and CEO of Surprise Powerz, a WBE and MBE certified STEM centric doll company building confidence in diverse young girls.

Bell was inspired to love STEM from her mom, who had an early career in computer science, and is on a mission to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders.

Surprise Powerz presents 4 unique STEM dolls: Maria the Mathemagician, Codie the Coder, Vera the Vet and Astro the Astronaut. Each 16-inch-tall soft doll speaks over 75 phrases, singalongs and sound effects that engage little learners in the fascinating worlds of science, technology, engineering, and math. Bell is proud to partner with Target to get STEM dolls in the hands of more girls nationwide.

To browse or buy, visit https://www.target.com/c/dolls-toys/surprise-powerz/-/N-5xt90Zq643lekr4bn.

In addition to Surprise Powerz, Bell founded a nonprofit called Black Girls Movement where she helps black girls gain equal access to STEM education.

#Stem Education#Doll#Toys#Stem#Wxyz#Founder#Wbe#Mbe#Astronaut#Target#Black Girls Movement
FOX 17 News West Michigan

