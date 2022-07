One of the top programs in college football will soon add one of the top prospects in the 2023 class as the offseason recruiting cycle pushes forward. Caleb Downs, a five-star safety, will make his college commitment on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports HQ. Downs, who is ranked No. 13 overall according to 247Sports, has narrowed his choices down to Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State. The 247Sports crystal ball gives the Crimson Tide the best chance to secure Downs' commitment. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO