Developer cash fuels some candidate coffers

Developers and others in their trade are throwing money into the Gilbert Town Council race, backing the two incumbents who each amassed a sizable campaign war chest going into the Aug. 2 Primary, according to campaign finance statements filed July 15. Incumbents Scott September and Yung Koprowski and candidates...
There is consensus on the Chandler City Council that it recognize the Juneteenth holiday in some fashion, but what form that will take remains up for debate. Council met for a work session July 11 to consider making Juneteenth a city holiday. Doing so would give city workers June 19 (or a day close to it if it falls on a weekend) off each year.
Just before the Mesa City Council went into recess on July 11, members made a big decision amid conflicting opinion. During the study session before the July 11 meeting, Council directed staff to begin the process of purchasing an 85-room hotel near the Superstition Springs Center to be used as an emergency overnight shelter for unhoused individuals.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is construction going on across the Phoenix metro area, with several apartment complexes being built. But it’s not nearly enough to address the affordable housing crisis across the Valley. Tom Simplot is the director of Arizona’s Department of Housing. He’s placing some of the blame for the housing shortage on city governments that keep rejecting proposals for new multi-housing units.
Chuck Zerby got a $400 replacement Visa card after the first card mysteriously only had $1.32 on it. Arizona housing director turning to city leaders to combat affordable housing crisis. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The housing director is placing some of the blame for the housing shortage on city...
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Arizona may soon be the place where stars are made! Preparations are underway for two film studio and production facility in Arizona thanks to the state’s new tax incentives for film and television productions starting in 2023. This week, Acacia Filmed Entertainment revealed plans to build 14 full sound...
Scottsdale’s only marijuana cultivation site could soon more than triple in size. The Scottsdale Planning Commission voted 6-1 Wednesday to recommend the City Council approve a conditional use permit application to allow cultivation of marijuana plants for the Patient Alternative Relief Center at 7640 E. Gelding Drive. If council...
PHOENIX – If Republican Karrin Taylor Robson falls short in her bid to defeat Kari Lake in the fast-approaching Arizona governor’s primary, it won’t be for a lack of spending. Taylor Robson spent nearly $2 million in the first half of July, four times more than Lake,...
Northmarq’s Manufactured Housing group announced the sale of Country Club Village, a 493-site mobile home community located at 2060 N. Center Street in Mesa, Arizona. The buyer was Havenpark Communities, LLC from Orem, Utah. Northmarq’s Phoenix team of Jared Bosch, Don Vedeen and Chris Michl and the Los Angeles...
PHOENIX — It's no secret the Valley has been flooded with new residents in recent years, putting a strain on the local housing market. But the places new Arizonans are fleeing to live in the Grand Canyon State appear to be more geographically varied than expected. Of course, California...
WASHINGTON – Scottsdale resident William Acorn had made occasional donations to conservative candidates in the past, but never considered himself an “avid political person.”. That changed in 2020, after a flurry of emails from then-President Donald Trump’s campaign begging supporters to “step up and give us the resources”...
PHOENIX — All over the Valley, a growing number of "for sale" signs signal a change in the housing market. According to data from the Cromford Report, there is a 156% increase in the number of homes on the market compared to last year. According to RE/MAX, Phoenix saw...
The Arizona Corporation Commission has waded into the water shortage crisis in the Rio Verde Foothills area. Arizona Corporation Commissioner Anna Tovar sent a letter July 12 to Rio Verde Foothills residents asking them if they would prefer creating a domestic water improvement district or a stand pipe that would allow water hauling to continue.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Republican candidates for governor were riding high Friday, with high profile visits by the former president and vice president. But the so-called duel in the desert between Donald Trump and Mike Pence campaigning for rival candidates was not the only story to emerge. New questions...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix neighborhood says loud music is keeping them up at night. Neighbors say El Rey Muerto bar on 35th and Northern avenues reopened over the weekend under new ownership. Saturday night, they say the music was unbearable, literally shaking their homes. “That’s it right there,...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you dropped off your early ballot in the mail, it’s now on its way to getting counted. If not, you’ve missed Tuesday’s unofficial deadline and it’s likely too late to mail it in. But you still have some options. The...
PHOENIX — The Arizona primary election is just a week away. Here are three things to know:. Remember the Sharpie conspiracy theory that went viral in Maricopa County after the 2020 election?. It won't happen again in 2022. The county has switched to a new pen for voters to...
