Gilbert, AZ

Developer cash fuels some candidate coffers

By Cecilia Chan GSN Managing Editor
East Valley Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelopers and others in their trade are throwing money into the Gilbert Town Council race, backing the two incumbents who each amassed a sizable campaign war chest going into the Aug. 2 Primary, according to campaign finance statements filed July 15. Incumbents Scott September and Yung Koprowski and candidates...

East Valley Tribune

Chandler Council debates Juneteenth holiday cost

There is consensus on the Chandler City Council that it recognize the Juneteenth holiday in some fashion, but what form that will take remains up for debate. Council met for a work session July 11 to consider making Juneteenth a city holiday. Doing so would give city workers June 19 (or a day close to it if it falls on a weekend) off each year.
CHANDLER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Council greenlights Superstition Springs shelter

Just before the Mesa City Council went into recess on July 11, members made a big decision amid conflicting opinion. During the study session before the July 11 meeting, Council directed staff to begin the process of purchasing an 85-room hotel near the Superstition Springs Center to be used as an emergency overnight shelter for unhoused individuals.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Affordable housing projects in Arizona are getting rejected due to neighbors’ backlash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is construction going on across the Phoenix metro area, with several apartment complexes being built. But it’s not nearly enough to address the affordable housing crisis across the Valley. Tom Simplot is the director of Arizona’s Department of Housing. He’s placing some of the blame for the housing shortage on city governments that keep rejecting proposals for new multi-housing units.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

First look at master-planned community 'Epicenter' in Gilbert

Chuck Zerby got a $400 replacement Visa card after the first card mysteriously only had $1.32 on it. Arizona housing director turning to city leaders to combat affordable housing crisis. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The housing director is placing some of the blame for the housing shortage on city...
PHOENIX, AZ
J.R. Heimbigner

Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash each month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Panel OKs Airpark marijuana growing center

Scottsdale’s only marijuana cultivation site could soon more than triple in size. The Scottsdale Planning Commission voted 6-1 Wednesday to recommend the City Council approve a conditional use permit application to allow cultivation of marijuana plants for the Patient Alternative Relief Center at 7640 E. Gelding Drive. If council...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Mesa mobile home community sells for $44 million

Northmarq’s Manufactured Housing group announced the sale of Country Club Village, a 493-site mobile home community located at 2060 N. Center Street in Mesa, Arizona. The buyer was Havenpark Communities, LLC from Orem, Utah. Northmarq’s Phoenix team of Jared Bosch, Don Vedeen and Chris Michl and the Los Angeles...
MESA, AZ
gilaherald.com

Arizona donors double down after Jan. 6 panel questions Trump election fund

WASHINGTON – Scottsdale resident William Acorn had made occasional donations to conservative candidates in the past, but never considered himself an “avid political person.”. That changed in 2020, after a flurry of emails from then-President Donald Trump’s campaign begging supporters to “step up and give us the resources”...
ARIZONA STATE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Long Beach City Council#Campaign Finance#Election Local#The Gilbert Town Council#Bus Obayomi#Planning Commission#Keith Blue#Kinzerini Management#Kaplan Multifamily#Sundt Corp#Vendura Residential
East Valley Tribune

Corporation panel offers Rio Verde a choice

The Arizona Corporation Commission has waded into the water shortage crisis in the Rio Verde Foothills area. Arizona Corporation Commissioner Anna Tovar sent a letter July 12 to Rio Verde Foothills residents asking them if they would prefer creating a domestic water improvement district or a stand pipe that would allow water hauling to continue.
RIO VERDE, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert students go back to school with changes in place

Chuck Zerby got a $400 replacement Visa card after the first card mysteriously only had $1.32 on it. Arizona housing director turning to city leaders to combat affordable housing crisis. Updated: 55 minutes ago. |. The housing director is placing some of the blame for the housing shortage on city...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Loud music becoming an issue for homeowners living near west Phoenix bar

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix neighborhood says loud music is keeping them up at night. Neighbors say El Rey Muerto bar on 35th and Northern avenues reopened over the weekend under new ownership. Saturday night, they say the music was unbearable, literally shaking their homes. “That’s it right there,...
PHOENIX, AZ

