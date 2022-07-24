Candidates discuss economy, water, rentals

The seven candidates running for three open City Council seats got what may be their last chance July 20 to differentiate themselves before the Primary Election during a 90-minute debate at DC Ranch. Approximately 100 people turned out for the event sponsored by DC Ranch, the Scottsdale Area Chamber...
Scottsdale’s only marijuana cultivation site could soon more than triple in size. The Scottsdale Planning Commission voted 6-1 Wednesday to recommend the City Council approve a conditional use permit application to allow cultivation of marijuana plants for the Patient Alternative Relief Center at 7640 E. Gelding Drive. If council...
There is consensus on the Chandler City Council that it recognize the Juneteenth holiday in some fashion, but what form that will take remains up for debate. Council met for a work session July 11 to consider making Juneteenth a city holiday. Doing so would give city workers June 19 (or a day close to it if it falls on a weekend) off each year.
Just before the Mesa City Council went into recess on July 11, members made a big decision amid conflicting opinion. During the study session before the July 11 meeting, Council directed staff to begin the process of purchasing an 85-room hotel near the Superstition Springs Center to be used as an emergency overnight shelter for unhoused individuals.
Queen Creek’s newest park will proceed as planned. Queen Creek Town Council on July 20 voted 4-1 to begin development of the $66.4 million Frontier Family Park, located near Ryan and Signal Butte Road. Councilwoman Leah Martineau represented the lone vote against the project. “I believe we spent too...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is construction going on across the Phoenix metro area, with several apartment complexes being built. But it’s not nearly enough to address the affordable housing crisis across the Valley. Tom Simplot is the director of Arizona’s Department of Housing. He’s placing some of the blame for the housing shortage on city governments that keep rejecting proposals for new multi-housing units.
The Arizona Corporation Commission has waded into the water shortage crisis in the Rio Verde Foothills area. Arizona Corporation Commissioner Anna Tovar sent a letter July 12 to Rio Verde Foothills residents asking them if they would prefer creating a domestic water improvement district or a stand pipe that would allow water hauling to continue.
The heat is on but the town gives Queen Creek seniors a cool place to socialize one day a week. The free Senior Program meets every Wednesday 9 a.m. to noon in the Library Recreation Annex at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. “The main goal is providing a social program for...
If you read this blog regularly, you know that we have a housing shortage issue which is playing a major role in housing prices spiraling out of control. We also recently gave kudos to Mesa for having the foresight to be willing to build more and reject the local NIMBY voices of the community. Well we have a few more Valley cities that are starting to understand the value of building.
The Maricopa Association of Governments, known as MAG, is meeting Wednesday to address a potential funding deficit for transportation projects. That’s because earlier this month, Gov. Doug Ducey vetoed a bill that would have given Maricopa County voters the chance to extend a half-penny transportation tax that expires in 2025.
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
With test-score gaps between low-poverty and high-poverty school districts increasing by 15% – 20% during the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary. To determine where the most...
At the July 18 council meeting, Cave Creek town council unanimously approved a resolution to formally oppose Maricopa County’s schedule change for green waste collection, which reduces collections to quarterly instead of on all operating days. As of July 1, 2022, the Maricopa County Waste Resources and Recycling Division’s...
Hunt Highway is an inviting target for anyone looking to drive fast. There are few impediments with only one stop sign between Cooper Road and Val Vista Drive for the highway, which marks the city’s southern border and lots of undeveloped land to the south. However, the Chandler half...
Northmarq’s Manufactured Housing group announced the sale of Country Club Village, a 493-site mobile home community located at 2060 N. Center Street in Mesa, Arizona. The buyer was Havenpark Communities, LLC from Orem, Utah. Northmarq’s Phoenix team of Jared Bosch, Don Vedeen and Chris Michl and the Los Angeles...
Arizona may soon be the place where stars are made! Preparations are underway for two film studio and production facility in Arizona thanks to the state’s new tax incentives for film and television productions starting in 2023. This week, Acacia Filmed Entertainment revealed plans to build 14 full sound...
Chandler’s Operation Back to School backpack giveaway is the largest in East Valley. It also remains a work in progress. For Our City Chandler hosts the annual event the weekend before classes begin and residents lined up in a long queue on July 16 at Chandler High School. It was such a long line stretching onto Arizona Avenue that organizers started handing out backpacks 45 minutes early, Councilwoman Christine Ellis said.
Tempe Union and Kyrene school districts are starting the new fiscal year with millions of dollars more than they originally anticipated, thanks to the bipartisan spending bill the Legislature adopted last month. Both governing boards last week in separate meetings approved 2022-23 budgets that increase available funds for classroom instruction...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you dropped off your early ballot in the mail, it’s now on its way to getting counted. If not, you’ve missed Tuesday’s unofficial deadline and it’s likely too late to mail it in. But you still have some options. The...
“This is a part of a movement that’s really been in the works for some time, but now has a lot of momentum.”. Unionization for workers in the cannabis industry is gathering steam in Arizona, as budtenders at the Curaleaf Dispensary in midtown Phoenix recently voted to unionize, while workers at several other dispensaries are poised to vote on the issue within the next few weeks.
ARIZONA, USA — The Maricopa County Flood Control District is tracking how much measurable rain has fallen around the Valley within the last 24 hours. Not seeing your neighborhood? Visit www.maricopa.gov/625/Rainfall-Data to see more rainfall totals. This list was last updated Tuesday, July 26, at 7 p.m. Forecast: https://www.12news.com/weather/
Comments / 0