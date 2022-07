As the back-to-school sales tax holiday begins, parents are facing much higher prices than years past due to decades-high inflation. As many families continue to grapple with the financial effects of the pandemic and face increased costs of other living expenses, Goodwill is offering parents some relief. With more than 30 retail stores across a six-county area in Central Florida, the nonprofit serves as an affordable BTS shopping option. While items are not guaranteed to be in stock, Goodwill is an excellent starting point for clothes, shoes, backpacks, supplies and more – all priced at an average of 30% below big box retailers.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO