Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Walmart (WMT) – Walmart slumped 9.5% in the premarket after cutting its outlook for the current quarter and full year. The retail giant said higher prices for food and fuel are prompting consumers to cut back, and it's had to cut prices at its stores to reduce excess inventory. Other retail stocks fell during premarket trading in the wake of the Walmart warning, including a 3.6% drop for Amazon (AMZN), 5.2% for Target (TGT) and 2.5% for Home Depot (HD).

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO