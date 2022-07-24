ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two 18-year-olds arrested after officer-involved shooting at Norfolk cemetery

By Tannock Blair
 3 days ago
Portsmouth police car. (Photo: 8News)

NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — An arrest turned into an officer-involved shooting at a Norfolk cemetery on Friday, July 22.

Shortly before 12:45 p.m., officers from the Portsmouth Police Department were called to Riverside Memorial Park, a cemetery in the 1000 block of East Indian River Road, to apprehend a “violent offender,” according to police.

Police said 18-year-old Malachi Elliot was shot during the encounter and was transferred to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Elliot was wanted for contempt of court. He was charged with grand theft auto, possession of a firearm by a felon and attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer.

During the incident, officers also reportedly arrested 18-year-old Cedric Davis Jr. who was wanted for charges in Portsmouth, Norfolk and Virginia Beach, according to police. Davis was charged with possession of a stolen automobile, failure to appear in court, two counts of carjacking and use of a firearm.

Portsmouth Police Department reported that no officers were injured as a result of the incident.

Virginia State Police is reportedly investigating the incident.

