ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HFIaH_0gr1zTJk00

NEW YORK (AP) — T- Mobile has agreed to pay $350 million to customers affected by a class action lawsuit filed after the company disclosed last August that personal data like social security numbers had been stolen in a cyberattack.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday , the mobile phone company said the funds would pay for claims by class members, the legal fees of plaintiffs’ counsel and the costs of administering the settlement. It also said it would spend $150 million next year and in 2023 to fortify its data security and other technologies.

Rope rescue used to bring tuber up from Santiam River

T-Mobile said the settlement contains no admission of liability, wrongdoing or responsibility by any of the defendants.

The company said that it expects court approval of the terms of the settlement as early as December 2022.

Nearly 80 million U.S. residents were affected by the breach. In addition to Social Security numbers, other information breached included names and information from driver’s licenses or other identification.

T-Mobile, based in Bellevue, Washington, became one of the country’s largest cellphone service carriers, along with AT&T and Verizon, after acquiring rival Sprint in 2020. It reported having a total of 102.1 million U.S. customers after the merger.

T-Mobile said it expects to record a total pre-tax charge of roughly $400 million in the second quarter of this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KOIN 6 News

Body of missing swimmer recovered at Hagg Lake

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that they have found the body of a man who reportedly drowned at Henry Hagg Lake the previous day. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man went swimming at the Eagle Creek Recreation Area in Scoggins...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile#Data Breach#Mobile Phone#Social Security#At T#Sprint#Nexstar Media Inc
KOIN 6 News

Suspect arrested after string of burglaries in Eugene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man suspected of a string of burglaries in Eugene was arrested, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced. Officials said police were dispatched to a home near Coburg Road after a reported burglary on Thursday. According to LCSO, the victim returned home after placing her mother on hospice and found her front door shattered. She then discovered jewelry and family heirlooms were stolen.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
KOIN 6 News

16-year-old boy missing, believed to be in danger

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Human Services is seeking the public’s help in a search for a missing teenager believed to be in danger. ODHS announced on Wednesday that 16-year-old Zane Averett, a child in foster care, went missing from Union, Oregon on July 8. The teen frequently spends time in Union and Elgin, and may be attempting to travel to Idaho, according to officials.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Free AC units delivered in MultCo, 1000+ warehoused

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A truckload of air conditioning units from the Oregon Health Authority arrived at Portland Open Bible Community Pantry Monday, a drop point for distribution to other non-profits to help people in need avoid the dangers connected with this summer’s heat wave. The City of...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

2 die after truck strikes Audi, rolls down embankment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An overnight crash Saturday on Highway 30 left two men dead and a woman injured, according to Oregon State Police. Twenty-four-year-old Kody Hansen was reportedly speeding in his GMC Sierra when police say he left the roadway causing the truck to strike multiple vehicles. According to OSP, the truck hit a parked Audi AA8 that 45-year-old Dale Herren and 43-year-old Jennifer Herren were sitting inside of.
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy