Ballots are being counted and matchups are set for November

The Baltimore City Council wants to meet with city and state elections officials to probe issues voters faced in casting ballots during the July 19 primary election. The council advanced on Monday a resolution to invite the city’s elections director, Armstead Jones, as well as leadership at the State Board of Elections, to a meeting to “detail the cause of voting irregularities during the 2022 primary election, potential impacts these irregularities had on election results, and solutions to ensure that such errors do not happen again.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO