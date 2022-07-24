Ballots are being counted and matchups are set for November

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center (OOCC) on Tuesday announced $10 million in block and competitive grant awards to help support programs around the state to address the opioid crisis. The grant funding, which will be distributed between July 2022 and June 2023, will be used to support prevention & education, enforcement & public safety, and …
