Baltimore, MD

Baltimore reaches grim milestone, eclipses 200 murders in 2022

By Harrington Gardiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're just over half way through the year and Baltimore has now reached 200 murders.Sean Kennedy with the Maryland Public Policy institute joined us to weigh in on the city's crime....

Comments / 20

david mkorrison
3d ago

this is what you get for voting. in democrats and taking god out of schools And for having no father in the house also liberal policys are to blame

Baltimore agencies come to defense of squeegee kids despite violent incidents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Council held a meeting Wednesday about the ongoing issues surrounding squeegee kids with the discussion focused mainly on how to provide services to the young people rather than address the high-profile incidents of assault, theft and vandalism among teens. Concerned city council members...
CBS Baltimore

Day care owner accused of shooting husband acted in self-defense, attorney says

BALTIMORE -- James Weems Jr., a retired Baltimore City police officer, appeared in a Washington, D.C., courtroom Wednesday and agreed he would not fight extradition back to Maryland where he will face child molestation charges stemming from his work at his wife's daycare center in Baltimore County. Police said Weems' wife, Shanteari, the owner of Lil Kidz Kastle daycare in Owings Mills, shot him last Thursday while they were at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Washington during a confrontation about the abuse.Her attorney, Tony Garcia, spoke one-on-one with WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren Wednesday about the case. He said Shanteari Weems recently learned about...
weaa.org

Former Baltimore Police Officer Wanted For Molesting Kids

(Baltimore, MD) -- A former Baltimore police officer is accused of molesting children at his wife's daycare center in Owings Mills. A warrant has been issued for 57-year-old James Weems Junior. Baltimore County police say he molested at least three children at the center. Weems remains hospitalized in Washington, DC...
Man, 33, killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 33-year-old man died from his injuries after he was shot multiple times Tuesday night in Northeast Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 10:41 p.m. to the 3200 block of Fenwick Avenue, in the Montebello area, for the shooting. There, they found the man with gunshot wounds to the chest, police said. He was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died a short time later, police said. The homicide remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
Del. Rick Impalleria charged with theft, misconduct in office

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Delegate Rick Impalleria faces multiple counts of misconduct in office, theft, and embezzlement, according to the Office of the Maryland State Prosecutor. Prosecutors say he used more than $98,000 in state money to rent an office that was outside of his dictrict. The office was a cottage next to a cottage that Impalleria owned in Essex, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors say the state paid double the amount for his office than it did for any other delegate's office. Prosecutors say this happened between July of 2012 and May of this year.
Maryland Man Robbed of All Belongings and Car

SEVERN, MD- The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating a carjacking that took place at the 1800 block of Oriole Court on Sunday. “The victim advised police that what they believed to be four black male juveniles approached them as they stopped in the 8200 block of Stewarton Court in Severn,” according to investigators. “One of the suspects was armed with a black handgun and demanded all of the victim’s property.”
Man shot before noon in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and injured in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday morning. According to police, just before 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to a scene near West Belvedere Avenue for a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers located a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken...
Three Young Teens Shot In Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three teens hospitalized shortly after midnight Saturday morning. This incident happened on the 600 Block of North Potomac Street in Southeast Baltimore. Police say, “At approximately 1:12 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of N....
Shooting at DC hotel tied to day care center in Baltimore County

WASHINGTON — Ashooting at a Washington, D.C., hotel is being tied to a day care center in Baltimore County. Shanteari Weems is accused of shooting her husband, James Weems, on Thursday at the Mandarin Oriental hotel. James Weems is expected to survive. According to court records and police documents,...
Man shot in the leg in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in West Baltimore and walked into a local hospital seeking treatment, Tuesday. According to police, just after 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital after a 39-year-old man walked in with a gunshot wound to the left leg. Western District shooting...
