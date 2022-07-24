Baltimore reaches grim milestone, eclipses 200 murders in 2022

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Delegate Rick Impalleria faces multiple counts of misconduct in office, theft, and embezzlement, according to the Office of the Maryland State Prosecutor. Prosecutors say he used more than $98,000 in state money to rent an office that was outside of his dictrict. The office was a cottage next to a cottage that Impalleria owned in Essex, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors say the state paid double the amount for his office than it did for any other delegate's office. Prosecutors say this happened between July of 2012 and May of this year.

