DanceAfrica Miami Presents “Rise Above” August 5-7, 2022

By South Florida Caribbean News
Cover picture for the article[MIAMI] – Delou Africa is a non-profit organization that provides the most authentic African dance and musical performances in South Florida. This year marks 35 years of the organization displaying and teaching local African dance and drum. Delou Africa continues to enrich and empower the community through their...

Inaugural Junkanoo Fest 242 gets Underway in South Florida

[MIAMI] – Junkanooers, Bahamians, and friends of The Bahamas will converge Thursday, 28 July, at Bunche Park in Miami Gardens for the first ever Junkanoo Fest 242 sponsored by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA). The four-day cultural festival, running from 28 – 31 July is organized by Conch Pearl Entertainment and seeks to celebrate the connection between South Florida and The Bahamas while showcasing the talent and creativity of Bahamian artisans to a wider audience.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Caribbean Culture Fest 10/15/22 – 10/16/22

Saturday, 10/15/2022-10/16/2022, 04:00 pm-11:00 pm. Caribbean Culture Fest is a fusion of Arts, Food, Drink, and Music connecting the Caribbean Culture. It,s a 3-Day Event where Caribbean Natives, Descendants and Friends gather to experience this rich Culture.
MIRAMAR, FL
South Florida restaurant participates in Miami Spice restaurant program

It’s that time of year again Deco fans. Miami Spice is back. I fast all year just to prep for this. I challenge myself to see how many places I can check out and how much I can eat. This year, there are hundreds of restaurants participating, and a bunch are new to the program. We had the hard task of checking one of them out.
MIAMI, FL
The Most Competitive Rental Markets in 2022

Miami is the nation’s hottest apartment market, followed by mid-sized locations in the Northeast, according to RentCafe.com. As most cities across the U.S. are buzzing with renting activity, a recent study by RentCafe.com revealed the most competitive multifamily markets in the first part of 2022. Florida is by far the most sought-after regions when it comes to renting, largely due to a wave of new renters seeking warm weather and looser restrictions during the pandemic. Specifically, the Miami metro area is the hottest apartment market in the entire U.S., boasting high occupancy rates, low supply and record-high lease renewal rates.
FLORIDA STATE
3 of the cheapest neighborhoods to live in Miami, FL

Few other cities in the United States can match the beautiful beaches, rich culture, and year-round pleasant weather of Miami. Because of all of these outstanding attractions, millions of people travel to the city to experience its delights firsthand, and many more migrate to enjoy the city on a more permanent basis. If you are one of the people who plan to settle here and call it a permanent home whether for a year or two or for the rest of your life, this article is for you.
MIAMI, FL
Smith first Black woman president of Broward Bar

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Alison Smith, a partner at the law ﬁrm of Weiss, Serota Helfman, Cole and Bierman, is the new president for the Broward County Bar Association (BCBA), becoming the ﬁrst Black woman to lead the association in its 97-year history. Smith, 42, who is...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Fans braved heat, big crowds for Rolling Loud Miami

MIAMI - The annual Miami Rolling Loud festival wrapped up Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. "It's living up to its expectations, it's a surreal moment seeing all my favorite artist performers," said Joshua Abney who was among the thousands who flocked to the festival. "I came...
MIAMI, FL
Lawn Weekend: Mow the Grass at This Luxury Miami Home, Stay for Free

"Spoil yourself, you deserve it!" That might be what you tell yourself seconds before booking a short-term rental property for a Miami vacation. Justify it by the water views and luxury amenities that come with an ultramodern three-bedroom, five-bathroom house complete with a heated saltwater infinity pool, hot tub, and all the necessities for a perfect long weekend.
MIAMI, FL
Ethnicity risk for gastric cancer identified

MIAMI – South Florida researchers have identified a high death rate from gastric cancer in our area. Dr. David Goldberg at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center was part of an international collaboration that examined gastrointestinal cancer mortality across the U.S. over a nine year period. “What we found is...
MIAMI, FL
Miami Cancer Institute and an ‘Overwhelmingly Positive Attitude’ Help Lymphoma Patient Survive Fight of Her Life

To her family, friends and clients, Kristine Flook is one of the strongest, most courageous and most relentlessly positive women they know. And it’s precisely because of those qualities that she’s alive today – with a big assist from Miami Cancer Institute, where the Jacksonville, Fla. native was treated several years ago for aggressive, late-stage lymphoma.
MIAMI, FL
How common is gold digging and women getting everything paid for in Miami?

I just moved here two months ago so this city is new to me. Long story short, my Colombian girlfriend of one year moved down with me with no job. I was paying for her things as she haphazardly looked for a job. I started becoming annoyed that I was paying for virtually everything when we went out and she took offense to that. I make upper six figures so it's not the money that's the problem, it's the expectation. She started going out with 'friends' she knew from when she used to live here who would drive her in flashy cars, take her out to clubs, invite her to boats, etc. I dumped her because to me that's cheating. Now her instagram is filled with flights, boats, limos, VIP tables, and so on. How common is this sort of culture? Can you describe it to me? Because I really don't understand it.
MIAMI, FL
Husband and Wife Open Newest Black-Owned Cutting Edge Beauty and Wellness Store In Hollywood, Florida

Stacey and Martin Clarke have long used their sales and business development skills to help clients create successful companies across South Florida. Now the husband and wife team have used their expertise to work for themselves as the new owners and operators of Asili Beauty and Wellness store located in Hollywood, Fla., where they offer cutting-edge, sustainable, carbon-neutral beauty and wellness products from around the world.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Hidden Cuban cuisines every Miami local needs to try

Cuban cuisines in Miami are easy to find, but these are truly some of the best options. Miami is home to a massive Cuban population, which is why it’s the perfect place to enjoy your fill of authentic Cuban cuisines and has some of the most delicious options that you can treat yourself to. The city is speckled with some of the best restaurants and food joints serving authentic Cuban cuisines.
MIAMI, FL
Raw chicken stored in plastic bags, roaches crawling on prep table shut down four restaurants

Raw chicken stored in plastic bags and roaches crawling near food were some of the violations that shut down four restaurants in South Florida. Galuppi’s on the Green in Pompano Beach, Griot Caribbean Take Out in West Palm Beach, Antojo Latino in Royal Palm Beach and Krave Lounge in Sunrise were among the restaurants shut down last week.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Transcript: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on "Face the Nation," July 24, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez that aired Sunday, July 24, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: That was Mark Strassman reporting. We turn now to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. He is a Republican and the current chairman of the US Conference of Mayors. He joins us from Miami. Mr. Mayor, good to have you with us. You just heard our reporting there, you know, in this 2,000 page report the UN put out earlier in the year, it refers to Florida as an example of a place where the impacts of climate change are already being felt. And it mentions people are likely going to have to move away if they live on the coastline. You and your city have had to come up with a strategy and the one released would spend $4 billion- $3.8 billion over the next few decades to build sea walls, take other measures. That's quadruple your annual operating budget. Can- can you afford what's coming?
MIAMI, FL
Office Rents In Miami Have Gone Parabolic, Reports Say

Office rents in Miami have been soaring at what appears to be an unprecedented pace, new reports say. The price increases have been so strong that the developer of the under-construction 830 Brickell office tower is buying out a lease with WeWork that was signed just three years ago. According...
MIAMI, FL

