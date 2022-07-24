ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego and Port need to get Seaport Village plan done right

By U-T Letters
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hnjRi_0gr1xUGt00

Re “With latest edits, Seaport San Diego mega project aims to win over critics” (July 15): Port of San Diego Commissioner Michael Zucchet is correct. This project has exploded in scope. Seaport Village is one of the jewels of San Diego, and it’s irreplaceable.

I’m particularly concerned about 265 planned boat slips jutting out into our beautiful harbor and reducing our views of the bay.

That has already happened on Harbor and Shelter islands which, viewed from the islands, is a gigantic ocean of moored boats.

Does the average San Diegan really want 2,000 hotel rooms at Seaport Village? Seven hotels with seven pools and visitors who will consume water while we’re being told to let our lawns turn brown?

Why not a scaled-down Seaport Village that offers unobstructed views of our bay, adequate parking and opportunity for locals to enjoy it?

C. Bradshaw

Rancho San Diego

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

14 Essential Seafood Restaurants in San Diego with Oceanfront Views

There are approximately 2,792 different seafood restaurants in San Diego, according to statistics that we just made up. With 70 miles of coastline in San Diego County alone, along with Baja California and the whole Pacific Northwest, San Diegans enjoy a fresh seafood bounty that our landlocked counterparts can only dream of. From sweet, ready-to-slurp oysters to yellowtail, mahi-mahi, and marlin tacos, and an abundance of crustaceans ready to be doused in butter and served with soft rolls or with market fresh veggies, our choices from the briny deep are nearly limitless. Of course, the only thing that makes a great seafood dinner even better is a great view to go with it. We’ve rounded up our favorite oceanfront spots, from Oceanside to Imperial Beach:
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Viral COVID load in San Diego wastewater sharply increasing

The results of wastewater testing are showing a dramatic increase in the presence of the COVID-19 virus in San Diego County. Then, details on a bill Governor Gavin Newsom signed Friday that would allow private citizens to sue gun makers for deaths from firearms banned in California. Next, the U.S. Monkeypox outbreak is swiftly expanding and in these early days of its spread, people can spend days in search of the right diagnosis. And, the project to transform San Diego’s Central Embarcadero went before Port Commissioners and the public last week. And the verdict is--- it needs more work. Then, the latest on a plan to transform northeast Mission Bay to include a campground, open space and most importantly marshland for bird and marine life habitat. Next, the Baja California legislature overwhelmingly voted to ban the pseudoscienctific practice that claims to change people’s sexual orientation but the governor vetoed the ban in favor of regulations. Finally, Comic-Con is over but for some artists who went to portfolio reviews their work may just be beginning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego May Hear Loud ‘Booms' Wednesday. Don't Be Alarmed

Loud booms may be heard in parts of San Diego Wednesday but it's no cause for alarm -- it's just a ... cannon?. The U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot plans to do some training exercises at their base in the Midway area of San Diego from about 8 a.m. to noon. During that time, the base will be setting off some ceremonial cannon fire and playing warning messages over the loudspeaker, the MCRD said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego Business Journal

San Marcos Gets a Little Sweeter

Seyonna Hall is only 2 years old, but already she knows a good cookie when she sees – and tastes – one. Observing dozens of oversized plant-based cookies – from Chocolate Chip S’mores to Ube White Chocolate to Cosmic Brownie – the toddler chose a rainbow sprinkled one, her eyes growing nearly as big as the sweets behind a glass counter at.
SAN MARCOS, CA
KHYL V101.1

These Are California's Best Beach Bars

Sometimes, a refreshing beverage during a long day at the beach is all you need. There are many bars located just off of the sand that provide that, and so much more! Lining the California coast, these bars are rated as some of the best beach bars in the Golden State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaport Village#Port Of San Diego#Lawns#Urban Construction
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in San Diego, CA — 30 Top Places!

San Diego is an oceanfront city in California, home to many fun-filled attractions, glorious beaches, and outstanding eateries. It is the perfect place to go on a culinary getaway as you explore its many fantastic breakfast spots. Quench your appetite by dining at eateries boasting topping-loaded buttermilk pancakes, benedicts with...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kusi.com

Special Report: San Diego Zoo Safari Park turns 50!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego icon turned 50 this year. The Safari Park first opened in May of 1972, and at the time organizers wanted to create an experience to bring people into the wild. Now after five decades that impact is being felt around the world.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Capt. Joe Cacciola Celebrates 40-Year Anniversary with Sea Star Charters

Growing up on Long Island, Capt. Joe Cacciola’s love for the water started at an early age. Cacciola graduated from Villanova University, was commissioned in the Marine Corp as an Officer and in 1971 stationed at Camp Pendleton. His quarters were at Camp Del Mar located right next to the harbor, and he felt blessed to have such a beautiful view. While the Marine Corp brought him here, Cacciola decided to stay for Southern California’s great weather and Oceanside’s perks. At the time, Oceanside’s population size was much smaller meaning little to no traffic, easy beach access and overall affordable living. Cacciola landed himself a spot right on South Pacific Street where he stayed for 14 years.
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Is the Housing Boom in San Diego Over?

San Diego is one of the fastest cooling housing markets in the entire country, according to Redfin. Of the top 10 fastest cooling housing markets listed, San Diego takes the eighth spot. This comes after home values were red-hot and appreciating rapidly in the San Diego area. “The last two...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Scooter Regulations to Go Into Effect As Some Bristle at Some Riders' Behavior

On Wednesday, new regulations for motorized scooters and e-bikes officially go into effect in the city of San Diego. The rules, which were approved in May, include oversight on how scooters are staged, a ban on parking them anywhere but in city-approved corrals, a crackdown on sidewalk use and an effort to make scooter companies more accountable for irresponsible riders. The number of scooter companies allowed to operate will be reduced to four, while limiting the number of devices, down from more than 11,000 to 8,000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
33K+
Followers
76K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy