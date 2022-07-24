San Diego and Port need to get Seaport Village plan done right

Re “With latest edits, Seaport San Diego mega project aims to win over critics” (July 15): Port of San Diego Commissioner Michael Zucchet is correct. This project has exploded in scope. Seaport Village is one of the jewels of San Diego, and it’s irreplaceable.

I’m particularly concerned about 265 planned boat slips jutting out into our beautiful harbor and reducing our views of the bay.

That has already happened on Harbor and Shelter islands which, viewed from the islands, is a gigantic ocean of moored boats.

Does the average San Diegan really want 2,000 hotel rooms at Seaport Village? Seven hotels with seven pools and visitors who will consume water while we’re being told to let our lawns turn brown?

Why not a scaled-down Seaport Village that offers unobstructed views of our bay, adequate parking and opportunity for locals to enjoy it?

C. Bradshaw



Rancho San Diego

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .