Rollover crash on Hanover Avenue damages several vehicles

Route 895 in East Penn Township is closed due to a motor vehicle crash. The accident occurred at 10:30 a.m. just east of the intersection with Church Hill Road. Reports from the scene are that a woman struck the guardrails. The victim was being treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics. Responding to the scene were the East Penn and Mahoning Valley fire companies. State police at Lehighton are investigating the incident.

LEHIGHTON, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO