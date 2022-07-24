Rollover crash on Hanover Avenue damages several vehicles

Route 895 in East Penn Township is closed due to a motor vehicle crash. The accident occurred at 10:30 a.m. just east of the intersection with Church Hill Road. Reports from the scene are that a woman struck the guardrails. The victim was being treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics. Responding to the scene were the East Penn and Mahoning Valley fire companies. State police at Lehighton are investigating the incident.
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials told Eyewitness News a man crashed into seven cars in the parking lot of the Geisinger Medical Labs in Scranton. First responders on the scene said a man was coming down the hill in the parking lot around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday and hit several vehicles that were parked. Investigators said […]
Recognize this car? Police investigating an arson fire are seeking information on a vehicle that was seen near a Phillipsburg alley just moments before the blaze broke out. The vehicle pictured above was seen near Lewis Street and Pear Alley in Phillipsburg just before the arson fire at 4 Lewis St. on Friday, July 15, Phillipsburg Police said in a release on Wednesday, July 27.
Seven people were hurt Monday afternoon in a chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles on Interstate 78 East in Bloomsbury, Hunterdon County, New Jersey State Police report. The crash was reported at 4:25 p.m. at mile marker 7.2, not far from the Warren County border, police said. The driver of an...
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County house fire that drew multiple fire departments Sunday evening was accidentally set by the homeowner, officials said. The fire broke out about 5:30 p.m. in the first block of Sleepy Hollow Lane. The flames caused extensive damage to the front of the...
A person was struck and killed by a freight train early Tuesday, July 26 in Berks County, Reading Eagle reports. A train struck the female pedestrian around 1:15 a.m. at the Columbia Avenue crossing in Sinking Spring, and her body was discovered near the Woodrow Avenue crossing, the outlet says.
BLOOMSBURY BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two children were among the seven people who were injured following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County Monday afternoon, according New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at around 4:25 p.m. on Interstate 78 eastbound at...
The Lehigh County EMS Association will conduct Rescue Task Force training July 30 at Springhouse Middle School, South Whitehall. Crackersport Road will be closed between Buck Trail and Springhouse roads. Pedestrians are asked to avoid the immediate area around the school as there will be some activity outside the school.
JENKINS TWP. — Two men from Bucks County removed a Lehighton man from his burning vehicle after it crashed into a tree on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Sunday, state police at Pocono reported. State police in a news release reported Michael Walowy and George Hockins...
READING, Pa. – Crews were out fighting a fire Monday night in Reading. The flames broke out in the 200 block of Greenwich Street. Officials said the fire started on the first floor and extended outside, partially damaging the neighbor's home. Officials said firefighters got everyone out, including pets,...
A driver with an active New Jersey warrant fled from police after getting into a crash in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said. Brandon R. Russ, 38, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash near 56 N. Lehigh Avenue in Wind Gap around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, Slate Belt Regional Police said in a release on Monday, July 25.
ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — Police are investigating after a Knoebels employee was hit by a car in the parking lot. Officials say on Saturday night, the driver of a Dodge Ram truck hit the employee while they were directing traffic. According to Skook News, witnesses allege the incident...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police are seeking witnesses to a stabbing Friday afternoon. Police said officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 5:41 p.m. and arrived in the area of 31st Street SW and Berger Street to find a 33-year-old man bleeding from an apparent stab wound. He...
Easton police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person they say was involved in the Heritage Day shooting of a 16-year-old boy in the city. The gunfire happened about 9:40 p.m. July 10 in the 100 block of Northampton Street near Green Street, Lt. Matthew Gerould said.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is facing serious charges in a stabbing that injured another man in Allentown. Gary Mertz, 55, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and simple assault, police said. He's accused of stabbing a man Friday evening in the area of 31st and...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a man they say is wanted after fleeing from police at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Richard Shafer, 29, of Stroudsburg, has an active felony burglary warrant out for his arrest. Investigators state on Monday around 3:40 p.m., Shafer […]
LOWER SALFORD PA – A 23-year-old truck driver from Freeland PA has been cited for careless driving following a two-vehicle accident on the southbound lanes of Interstate 476 at mile marker 32 in Lower Salford Township. Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop T Barracks in King of Prussia reported the accident Monday (July 25, 2022).
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County took a man into custody following an apparent standoff. First responders were called to the 200 block of Cedar Drive in Richland Township around 2 p.m. Sunday. Officers wore armored gear and carried long guns as they surrounded the area, in a...
Emergency personnel were dispatched to the Lehigh River this afternoon for a man in distress after a near drowning. The incident began around 4 p.m. when a woman called in the incident of a man in distress who fell into the river. She reported another man saved him and the...
A Schuylkill County woman will spend at least six months in jail for digging up her dead boyfriend's ashes. Nicole Chester, of Frackville, pleaded guilty to theft and institutional vandalism. Police said she dug up the urn holding Kevin Mentusky's ashes in 2020 because she felt it belonged to her.
