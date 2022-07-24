ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rollover crash on Hanover Avenue damages several vehicles

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Several vehicles were damaged in a rollover crash in...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times News

Crash closes Rt. 895

Route 895 in East Penn Township is closed due to a motor vehicle crash. The accident occurred at 10:30 a.m. just east of the intersection with Church Hill Road. Reports from the scene are that a woman struck the guardrails. The victim was being treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics. Responding to the scene were the East Penn and Mahoning Valley fire companies. State police at Lehighton are investigating the incident.
LEHIGHTON, PA
WBRE

Multiple cars damaged in parking lot crash

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials told Eyewitness News a man crashed into seven cars in the parking lot of the Geisinger Medical Labs in Scranton. First responders on the scene said a man was coming down the hill in the parking lot around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday and hit several vehicles that were parked. Investigators said […]
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Voice

ARSON INVESTIGATION: Suspect Car Seen Near Phillipsburg Alley Moments Before Fire, Police Say

Recognize this car? Police investigating an arson fire are seeking information on a vehicle that was seen near a Phillipsburg alley just moments before the blaze broke out. The vehicle pictured above was seen near Lewis Street and Pear Alley in Phillipsburg just before the arson fire at 4 Lewis St. on Friday, July 15, Phillipsburg Police said in a release on Wednesday, July 27.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

7 hurt in 6-vehicle chain reaction crash on I-78

Seven people were hurt Monday afternoon in a chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles on Interstate 78 East in Bloomsbury, Hunterdon County, New Jersey State Police report. The crash was reported at 4:25 p.m. at mile marker 7.2, not far from the Warren County border, police said. The driver of an...
BLOOMSBURY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Rollover#Traffic Accident
WFMZ-TV Online

Monroe fire was caused by homeowner, official says

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County house fire that drew multiple fire departments Sunday evening was accidentally set by the homeowner, officials said. The fire broke out about 5:30 p.m. in the first block of Sleepy Hollow Lane. The flames caused extensive damage to the front of the...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading firefighters knock out blaze in twin home

READING, Pa. – Crews were out fighting a fire Monday night in Reading. The flames broke out in the 200 block of Greenwich Street. Officials said the fire started on the first floor and extended outside, partially damaging the neighbor's home. Officials said firefighters got everyone out, including pets,...
READING, PA
WOLF

Knoebels employee hit by vehicle in parking lot

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — Police are investigating after a Knoebels employee was hit by a car in the parking lot. Officials say on Saturday night, the driver of a Dodge Ram truck hit the employee while they were directing traffic. According to Skook News, witnesses allege the incident...
ELYSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek witnesses to man's Friday stabbing in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police are seeking witnesses to a stabbing Friday afternoon. Police said officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 5:41 p.m. and arrived in the area of 31st Street SW and Berger Street to find a 33-year-old man bleeding from an apparent stab wound. He...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged with attempted homicide in Allentown stabbing

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is facing serious charges in a stabbing that injured another man in Allentown. Gary Mertz, 55, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and simple assault, police said. He's accused of stabbing a man Friday evening in the area of 31st and...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Man wanted, accused of fleeing arrest at sheriff’s office

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a man they say is wanted after fleeing from police at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Richard Shafer, 29, of Stroudsburg, has an active felony burglary warrant out for his arrest. Investigators state on Monday around 3:40 p.m., Shafer […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Trucks Disabled, Occupant Injured in Lower Salford

LOWER SALFORD PA – A 23-year-old truck driver from Freeland PA has been cited for careless driving following a two-vehicle accident on the southbound lanes of Interstate 476 at mile marker 32 in Lower Salford Township. Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop T Barracks in King of Prussia reported the accident Monday (July 25, 2022).
LOWER SALFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man taken into custody after standoff situation in Upper Bucks

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County took a man into custody following an apparent standoff. First responders were called to the 200 block of Cedar Drive in Richland Township around 2 p.m. Sunday. Officers wore armored gear and carried long guns as they surrounded the area, in a...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Times News

Crews called to search the Lehigh after distress call

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the Lehigh River this afternoon for a man in distress after a near drowning. The incident began around 4 p.m. when a woman called in the incident of a man in distress who fell into the river. She reported another man saved him and the...
PALMERTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy