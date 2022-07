Kim Thayil of Soundgarden, as well as Peter Buck of R.E.M., sat in with The Black Crowes during their encore Thursday night at the Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre in Woodinville, Washington, near Seattle. Buck emerged first, jamming with the Crowes on R.E.M.'s smash-hit "The One I Love" before Thayil emerged...