Yreka, CA

Weekday morning police blotter shows Yreka officers on the move

Mount Shasta Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Thursday morning was a busy one for the Yreka Police Department. There were no major crimes, but a string of reports kept the police force busy. Vandalism, porch pirates and catalytic converter cases were the order of the day. Here’s the rundown the department listed on Facebook:....

KDRV

"Suspicious death" discovered in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. -- Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) detectives are investigating a suspicious death in White City tonight. JCSO Public Information Officer Aaron Lewis says a body was found after 5pm at the Dollar Tree parking lot on the 7300 block of Crater Lake Highway. This case is...
WHITE CITY, OR
crimevoice.com

5 various arrests on morning of July 21 in Yreka

Oorignally published as a Yreka Police Department Facebook post – “In the early morning hours dispatch received reports that a person was digging through trash cans and leaving the trash on the ground. Jennifer Knowlton was contacted and arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with a vehicle. After...
YREKA, CA
KDRV

Police standoff ends, man in custody

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- Medford Police have a man in custody today after a pursuit into Central Point that became a police standoff. Reportedly police were trying to contact the man about a restraining order violation when pursuit ended at 333 North 8th Street where the man barricaded himself. Around...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 260 Fatal, Josephine Co., July 26

On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at approximately 10:01 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 260 near milepost 15. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound black Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle, operated by Aaron Cizek (37) of Wilderville, left the roadway while negotiating a corner, striking a tree. Cizek sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 260 was reduced to one lane for approximately 2 hours. OSP was assisted by Rural Metro Fire and ODOT.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON STATE HIGHWAY 260 IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (July 25, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at approximately 10:01 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 260 near milepost 15. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound black Harley Davidson Sportster...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

UPDATED: Missing 62-year-old Grants Pass man found

Josephine County — UPDATE 7/23/22 at 9:53 PM: JCSO has located the missing man. At around 10:30 am on July 22, 62-year-old Henry Buchler left his residence off Stewart Road in Grants Pass. According to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), Buchler was pushing a large black laundry cart...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Motorcyclist killed Sunday evening in Josephine County

Aaron Cizek, 37, of Wildervill, was killed Sunday night after striking a tree on Lower ARiver Road (OR 260) in Josephine County. OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to the accident around 10 PM Sunday evening near milepost 15 outside of Grants Pass. The preliminary investigation indicates Cizek was westbound on a black Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle. Cizek left the roadway in a corner and struck a tree.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

A crow knocks out power to more than 5,500 Pacific Power customers in Medford

UPDATE 11:50 AM--Due to the ongoing power outage throughout Medford, the Cooling Shelter location has been moved to 200 North Riverside, the old Inn at the Commons. Shelter volunteers will be at the original location to provide information about the relocation. The Cooling Shelter will provide water, restrooms, popsicles, snacks...
MEDFORD, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

The Water Monitor for July 26, 2022

The reservoirs continue to drain as the ditches continue to run. Meanwhile, Ashland’s drinking water supply has entered a new phase. Daily usage is spiking above 5Mgal/day due to increased irrigation. The reservoir is also now drawing down faster than is anticipated by the drawdown curve, although it is still better than projected due to the unusual late spring precipitation. The reservoir has fallen below 89% for the first time this season.
ASHLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Statewide Wildfire Risk Map, July 26

ODF release – The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is holding a series of community information sessions starting July 26 and 27 in southwest Oregon. Each session will include a presentation about the map’s function and purpose, how wildfire risk is assessed, and how property owners may appeal their assigned risk class. Time will be available to address questions from community members. The wildland-urban interface (WUI) and statewide wildfire risk map available through the Oregon Explorer is a tool to help inform decision making and planning related to mitigating wildfire risk for communities throughout Oregon. Representatives from Oregon State University who produced the map based on rules adopted by the Board of Forestry will also attend the sessions. The first set of meetings is in southwest Oregon. Two sessions are currently scheduled, one in Medford, and one in Grants Pass. Both meetings are from 7-8 p.m. Dates and locations for each community meetings are as follows: July 26, Grants Pass— Anne G. Basker Auditorium, 500 NW 6th St.; July 27, Medford—Medford Public Library, 205 S Central Ave. Details will soon be announced for sessions in The Dalles, La Grande, and Bend. Additional community meetings may be added. Property owners in the high and extreme risk classes will receive written notice from ODF this week indicating the property’s risk class and whether it’s in the wildland urban interface. The notice will inform them if they may be subject to future defensible space or building code requirements and how to find information on those requirements. It will also provide information on the process to appeal a property’s risk classification. For properties in the WUI and a risk classification of high or extreme, Senate Bill 762 requires actions to help mitigate the risk of wildfire through adoption of defensible space and home hardening building codes. Oregon State Fire Marshal is passing defensible space code requirements through a public process. Code adoption of defensible space requirements will occur December 2022, after the map validation and appeals period is closed. Those requirements won’t apply until later. Visit OSFM’s website for more information. Building Codes Division (BCD) will adopt home hardening building codes through a public process. Building codes will be adopted October 1, 2022 and will be effective April 1, 2023. Visit BCD’s website for more information.
OREGON STATE
Mount Shasta Herald

Yreka plans special meeting to address pool project concerns

Supporters of a proposed aquatic swim park in Yreka are pushing back against city officials, who they say, are trying to “undermine” the project. “Instead of a simple approval, the city manager and his staff decided to again undermine the project by providing ‘guesses’ about what the pool project might cost,” wrote Robin Richards in an email to supporters Saturday afternoon, urging them to attend a special meeting of the Yreka City Council on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
YREKA, CA

