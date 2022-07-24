ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

No immediate plans for Inspiral after Newmarket reverse

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Connections of Coronation Stakes winner Inspiral will look to an autumn campaign after choosing to bypass the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

Last season’s May Hill and Fillies’ Mile winner made a belated three-year-old debut, providing father and son training partnership John and Thady Gosden the highlight of an otherwise disappointing Royal Ascot, powering to a second Group One success in the Coronation.

The daughter of Frankel was subsequently beaten at odds of 1-7 by Prosperous Voyage in the Falmouth at Newmarket’s July Festival meeting.

Initial tentative plans were made for Inspiral to contest the Prix Jacques le Marois, a Group One contest over a mile at Deauville on August 14.

However, Chris Richardson, managing director of Cheveley Park Stud, who own the filly, has hinted she may instead be saved for an autumn campaign.

Richardson said: “We haven’t got anything to say at this point in time with regards to the filly. We are just giving her a bit of a freshen up now.

Obviously, those autumn mile and mile-and-a-quarter races we will look at in due course, as long as she is in good form

“As we discounted Goodwood, I haven’t really spoken (to John and Thady Gosden) about targets.

“Obviously, those autumn mile and mile-and-a-quarter races we will look at in due course, as long as she is in good form.

“I haven’t really haven’t had too many dealings with her (since the Falmouth).

“She came out of the race fine and everything was checked over, but apart from that it is freshening her up, as I understand.”

newschain

Doyle and Nashwa seeking more Group One glory

Nashwa is a warm favourite to take a second Group One contest in the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood on Thursday, with co-trainer Thady Gosden confident she will be effective on the South Downs track. The daughter of Frankel did not stay the mile and a half of the Oaks...
WORLD
newschain

Oscula shows grit and class in equal measure to take Oak Tree prize

Connections heaped praise on Oscula as she again showed her grit when justifying favouritism in the Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood. William Buick’s mount – trained by George Boughey for Nick Bradley Racing – was keen early on in the seven-furlong Group Three contest, but from a good draw in stall two the 100-30 chance found plenty of cover behind Soft Whisper, who set the pace from a wide berth.
SPORTS
newschain

Hoo Ya Mal back in action for new yard at Goodwood

George Boughey is excited to see Derby runner-up Hoo Ya Mal makes his debut for the yard in the John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes at Goodwood. The three-year-old, formerly trained by Andrew Balding, was a widely unconsidered 150-1 shot for the premier Classic at Epsom last month, but ran a huge race to pip subsequent Irish Derby hero Westover to second behind the hugely impressive Desert Crown.
ANIMALS
newschain

Santa Rossa has weighty burden to overcome at Galway

Dermot McLoughlin is under no illusions about the task facing his star mare Santa Rossa in the Guinness Galway Hurdle on Thursday. The eight-year-old confirmed herself a major contender for the €270,000 contest when running out an impressive winner of the Grade Three Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary last month – a race Aramon used as a stepping-stone to Galway Hurdle glory two years ago.
WORLD
newschain

The Platinum Queen rockets into Nunthorpe reckoning

The Platinum Queen could be set to clash with her elders after breaking the five-furlong track record with an astonishing performance in the British EBF Alice Keppel Fillies’ Conditions Stakes at Goodwood. The Richard Fahey-trained daughter of Cotai Glory posted a time of 56.5 seconds under Oisin Orr, bettering...
ANIMALS
newschain

Doctors can stop providing life-support treatment to 12-year-old Archie

Doctors can lawfully stop providing life-support treatment to a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage three months ago, appeal judges have ruled. Three judges delivered a ruling on Monday at a Court of Appeal hearing in London about what moves were in...
KIDS
newschain

Parents and six-year-old girl shot dead in tent at US park

A nine-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and six-year-old sister has survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42, his 42-year-old wife Sarah Schmidt and their six-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
newschain

Hewick prevails in dramatic Galway Plate

John ‘Shark’ Hanlon was celebrating at Galway on Wednesday evening when Hewick survived dramatic late interference from a loose horse to hold on and land the feature Tote Galway Plate. In an incident-packed renewal of the week’s big chasing contest, the Jordan Gainford-ridden winner was always close to...
WORLD
newschain

Trillium proves jet propelled in Molecomb Stakes

Trillium came with a tremendous burst up the stands side under Pat Dobbs to take the Markel Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood. It looked a bold move by trainer Richard Hannon to drop the No Nay Never filly back to five furlongs for the first time on a sharp track for just her third start, yet the 7-1 shot handled both the trip and the step up to Group Three company with aplomb, looking like she had just joined in when producing her finishing kick.
ANIMALS
newschain

Modern Games heading to Breeders’ Cup after gallant effort

A return to the Breeders’ Cup is top of the agenda for Modern Games after doing a fine job as super-sub in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood. The day two feature was due to stage a mouthwatering clash between the brilliant Baaeed, unbeaten in eight previous outings for William Haggas, and Charlie Appleby’s 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes hero Coroebus.
ANIMALS
newschain

Brilliant Baaeed stays unbeaten with dominant Sussex display

Baaeed produced a devastating turn of foot under Jim Crowley to take his unbeaten record to nine races in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood. Japanese raider Bathrat Leon set a sensible pace in the mile showpiece, with the William Haggas-trained Baaeed patiently ridden towards the back of the seven-strong field.
ANIMALS
newschain

Sam Hain leads the way as title hopefuls Surrey are frustrated

Warwickshire fought back to hold up Surrey’s LV= Insurance County Championship title push at the Kia Oval. Sam Hain’s unbeaten 87 in an unbroken stand of 127 with Will Rhodes enabled the Bears to reach a second innings 270 for four. Warwickshire captain Rhodes was undefeated on 72...
SPORTS
newschain

Liz Hurley and Nigel Havers among Wednesday’s Goodwood racegoers

Liz Hurley and Nigel Havers were among the famous faces enjoying themselves at Goodwood Racecourse on Wednesday afternoon. British actress and model Hurley, 57, was accompanied by her friend and so-called ‘Racing Poet’ Henry Birtles as she arrived at day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival 2022 at Goodwood Racecourse in Chichester.
WORLD
newschain

UK imposes further sanctions in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian ministers, officials and members of influential families linked to the Kremlin are among those hit with sanctions in the latest wave of action prompted by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Moscow’s justice minister Konstantin Chuychenko and his deputy Oleg Sviridenko were hit with a travel ban and asset...
EUROPE
