Today's killing at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground in Iowa has all the makings of another senseless shooting, Radar has learned. While police have not yet divulged the identities of the three dead shooting victims, they confirmed that the suspected shooter, 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin from Nebraska, was found nearby, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO