Ways to stay cool during hottest day of heat wave

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s another hot and humid day Sunday, 22News is working for you with how to stay cool in these high temperatures.

It’s looking like Sunday might just be the hottest day of the heat wave so people will want to make sure they continue to take precautions from staying a place to cool off. Avoiding heat stress will be a goal for many in this hot and humid weather.

Health experts recommend avoiding spending too long in the sun, encouraging people to go out in late evening when the sun is less intense. It’s also recommended to wear light-colored, loose fitting clothing when out.

As long as precautions are taken, you can also have some fun in the sun. There are plenty of public parks with splash pads and pools where people can get some relief. Cooling centers throughout western Massachusetts will also be open throughout the day.

