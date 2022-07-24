ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Ways to stay cool during hottest day of heat wave

By Kaelee Collins
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SVn6C_0gr1utgD00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s another hot and humid day Sunday, 22News is working for you with how to stay cool in these high temperatures.

Cooling centers in Springfield open Sunday

It’s looking like Sunday might just be the hottest day of the heat wave so people will want to make sure they continue to take precautions from staying a place to cool off. Avoiding heat stress will be a goal for many in this hot and humid weather.

Spray parks open in Chicopee

Health experts recommend avoiding spending too long in the sun, encouraging people to go out in late evening when the sun is less intense. It’s also recommended to wear light-colored, loose fitting clothing when out.

Easthampton cooling center opens this weekend

As long as precautions are taken, you can also have some fun in the sun. There are plenty of public parks with splash pads and pools where people can get some relief. Cooling centers throughout western Massachusetts will also be open throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Heat wave breaks at last, bringing merciful highs in the low 80s to Massachusetts — but don’t celebrate for long

A nearly week-long heat wave that at points sent temperatures over 100 degrees broke overnight Monday, delivering needed relief to the scorched residents of Massachusetts. From Tuesday of last week through Monday, temperatures stayed defiantly in the 90s in many areas of the Bay State, while equally-persistent humidity made the heat feel even stronger. On Sunday — the heat wave’s final peak — Boston reached 100 degrees by mid-afternoon, a record for the date and the first time the city hit triple digits in more than a year, weather officials said.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
Massachusetts State
City
Chicopee, MA
Springfield, MA
Sports
Chicopee, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
City
Easthampton, MA
WWLP

Relief from heat wave coming this week

A nearly week-long heat wave finally comes to an end in New England Sunday evening, but it was no easy task keeping cool the last few days as temperatures soared into the high 90's.
CBS Boston

Water bans become more common in Massachusetts as drought worsens

PEMBROKE - Towns in the Boston area are running low on water. The signs of drought are just about everywhere - front lawns are torched, reservoirs are low, and the lack of rain is forcing more towns and cities to impose water bans."We are at a critical stage where we need people to conserve. No outdoor water whatsoever," said Pembroke Town Manager Bill Chenard. "We can pump about 1.8 million gallons a day. We have tanks that store 1.55 million gallons a day, but any time you exceed the 1.6 to 1.8, you're drawing down those tanks. When those tanks...
PEMBROKE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Heat Stress#Stay Cool#Chicopee Health#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

When will the heat wave end?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Most of this week we’ve been dealing with temperatures that have been well up into the 90s. According to temperatures reported by Westfield’s Barnes Air National Guard, it has now been four days of temperatures over 90 degrees:. Tuesday: 91 degrees. Wednesday: 95...
WESTFIELD, MA
outdoors.org

Soapstone Mountain, Somers, (Moderate, B2B/C)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. An out and back on the Shenipsit Trail ending with a steep section over the summit. The pace will be brisk and the distance will be around 5-6 miles depending on weather conditions. Bring a snack or lunch. Meet 9:15 for a prompt 9:30 start at the Soapstone Mt. Gulf Road parking lot. DIRECTIONS: take I-91 to exit 47E onto Rte. 190 (Hazard Ave.) after crossing Rte. 83 in Somers turn right at the yellow blinking light onto Gulf Road. Turn right at the brown sign into the Soapstone parking lot after a couple miles.
SOMERS, CT
Live 95.9

Careful: This Common MA Insect Can be Life-Threatening to You

One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
PITTSFIELD, MA
wgbh.org

Barriers at the Beach: People tussle over scarce access as sea levels and property values rise

Summer traffic in Gloucester has become so extreme in recent years that residents can't always get out of their driveways or run weekend errands in town. Overwhelmed with the onslaught of traffic to its well-known public beaches, the city started an online reservation system this season specifically for nonresidents to secure parking spaces. City leaders hope that tool will mitigate frustration for both residents and visiting beachgoers.
GLOUCESTER, MA
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy