One injured after hit-and-run in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in downtown Columbus overnight Sunday, according to Columbus police.

Police say that officers went to the intersection of North 3rd Street and East Broad Street just after 12:30 a.m. and found a pedestrian injured.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition, police say.

CPD state the car that hit the person fled the scene and that a 911 caller described the vehicle as a blue sedan.