ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

One injured after hit-and-run in downtown Columbus

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SdBMi_0gr1ty8300

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in downtown Columbus overnight Sunday, according to Columbus police.

Police say that officers went to the intersection of North 3rd Street and East Broad Street just after 12:30 a.m. and found a pedestrian injured.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition, police say.

CPD state the car that hit the person fled the scene and that a 911 caller described the vehicle as a blue sedan.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Teen injured in Linden drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 16-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus. Columbus police said officers responded to a call on the 2400 block of Century Drive at approximately 7:30 p.m. for an emergency call of shots fired. At the scene, officers found numerous shell casings, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Man shot, robbed outside of Columbus-area bar

One man was shot and robbed of a necklace following an incident outside of a Reynoldsburg Bar. According to Columbus Police, just before 3 a.m. on July 25, two brothers were talking to an unknown man outside of the Thirsty Turtle Bar, which is located at 2683 Independence Village Center Dr. in Reynoldsburg.
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

33-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the 1300 block of Lockbourne Road on Monday evening. Officers were dispatched to the area on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found 33-year-old Stephon Moore suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Columbus, OH
Accidents
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Shore News Network

Columbus Man Shot While Being Robbed

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at Independence Village Drive and Freedom Trail Drive on Monday. “The victim and his brother were talking to an unknown black male outside of the Thirsty Turtle Bar located in a strip mall on Independence Village Drive,” according to police. “The suspect, without warning, reached up and pulled a necklace off of the victim’s neck.”
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Child, 2 adults injured in Hilltop crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child and two adults were injured in a crash in the Hilltop neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Columbus police said the crash happened in the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The two adults...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hilliard man ID’d in fatal home break-in shooting

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The man shot and killed by a homeowner during an alleged break-in last weekend has been identified. On Wednesday, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said Richard S. Taylor Jr., 27, of Hilliard, was shot and killed when he allegedly broke into a home on the 10000 block of Thrailkill Road Sunday night.
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Stolen AEP truck found in Columbus park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An AEP truck stolen in the Zanesville area has been found. A man stole the RAM 2500 white pickup truck on Monday. The truck was found abandoned in a southeast Columbus park, AEP announced on Twitter Wednesday. While the truck was recovered, law enforcement is...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Columbus#Shooting#Traffic Accident#North 3rd Street#Grant Medical Center#Cpd
NBC4 Columbus

10 more cars broken into near Columbus airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than 40 cars were broken into in less than two weeks, all not far from John Glenn International Airport. Columbus police are now trying to find out who’s responsible and stop the trend. In all of 2021, Columbus police said there were about...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead in parking lot on East Side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found dead Monday night in the parking lot of a convenience store on the East Side. Around 11:30 p.m., Columbus police said they found Robert J. Lester, 52, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head at the parking lot of Livingston Market in the Driving Park neighborhood. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police ID man killed in Hilltop area shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has identified the man who died after a shooting in the Hilltop area Monday night. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of West Broad Street just after 11:30 p.m. on a shots fired call. Officers located evidence of a shooting but no victim.
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Man shot to death during argument

COLUMBUS – Columbus police are investigating the death of a man who was shot to death during an argument on the Southeast Side Monday night. Stephon Moore was arguing with an unidentified man when there was an exchange of gunfire and one of the shots struck the 33-year-old Moore, fatally wounding him, Sgt. James Marable of the homicide unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Shore News Network

Columbus Police Searching for Package Thief

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify this package thief. Earlier this month, a bald, white, male suspect was captured stealing packages from the 800 block of Reinhard Avenue. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect in the attached photo...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found has Ohio BCI called to road near Mount Gilead

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) – A body found Wednesday morning sent both the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and state investigators to a road east of Mount Gilead. Someone found the body at 10:35 a.m. on County Road 20 in Franklin Township, the sheriff’s office said. However, it did not specify what intersection or part of the road the body was located on. The sheriff’s office then called the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to help with working through the scene with the body.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy