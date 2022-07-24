ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Hills, PA

Penn Hills Pony League baseball team caps off strong season with championship

By Josh Rizzo
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMason Wade felt the Penn Hills Pony A team was in the middle of what would be a good run. By the time the championship game rolled around July 18 against Squirrel Hill, Wade was confident. “I got a good feeling in the middle of the season,” said Mason,...

tribhssn.triblive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Central Catholic grad Neal Shipley rallies to claim Pennsylvania Amateur

Central Catholic 2019 grad and future Ohio State player Neal Shipley shot a 3-under-par 67 during the final round to win the 109th Pennsylvania Golf Association Amateur Championship on Wednesday at Llanerch Country Club in Philadelphia. It was the second huge win this season for the St. Clair Country Club...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Aubrey Bruce: One man’s gold is another man’s ‘Junker’

Re·tire·ment: the action or fact of leaving one’s job and ceasing to work. On March 14, 2022, legendary sportscaster Guy Junker rode off into the sunset of one phase of his career and rode into the sunrise of another. To say that the retirement of Junker, who continues to work on his own terms, is an atypical definition of a normal retirement would be to say the least; a humongous understatement. He says the following about his departure from the daily schedule of a Pittsburgh sportscaster: “I have missed so much in my family life but when I had to work on Christmas Day last year, that was kind of the final straw. I just didn’t want to do it anymore. I got tired of working nights, weekends and holidays. I just didn’t want to continue until my health became so poor that I couldn’t enjoy life. I’ve always been financially smart and we have always lived within our means. After I crunched the numbers, I realized that I would continue working on the side, but it would be on my time. I still do a radio show weekly and Stan (Savran) and I still work for Awesome films.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroeville, PA
City
Penn Hills, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Penn Hills, PA
Sports
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt’s Tim O’Toole Shows Interest in Penn Hills Prospect Daemarr Kelly

Over the past few months, the Pitt hoops staff has been out on the road recruiting players from all over the country. However, when on the road, one of the prospects that caught the eye of Pitt Associate HC Tim O’Toole was from the Pittsburgh area. Shortly after the third session of the Nike EYBL circuit in Louisville this summer, O’Toole reached out to Penn Hills’ 6-foot-5 guard/wing Daemarr Kelly.
PITTSBURGH, PA
discovertheburgh.com

10 of the Best Free Pittsburgh Attractions Not to Miss

Sometimes we want to get out and explore Pittsburgh without spending a lot of money. Other times we want to get out and enjoy the city without spending any money at all. While entry fees for attractions and experiences are commonplace, there are thankfully many great free things to do in Pittsburgh that you may want to consider when you want an activity that doesn't break the bank.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Connellsville edges Penn Township for regional title; Murrysville advances

When Penn Township captured the 2021 Junior Legion Western Regional and state title, the Warriors defeated Connellsville four times. Connellsville exacted a little revenge on Monday, defeating Penn-Township, 4-2, in the regional championship game behind a strong pitching performance from Mason Miller. “The pitcher wasn’t overpowering, but he did a...
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Route 8 was once known as the Butler Plank Road

Route 8 and its predecessors have been a critical north-south route between Pittsburgh and Butler since the time of the first settlers. At first, the road was an Indian trace no wider than a man on a horse. Travel was difficult. Deep mud, regular flooding of local creeks, and the threat of Indian attacks limited travel to only the most daring.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squirrel Hill#The League#The Penn Hills Pony#The Citiparks Rbi League
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Oakmont's Piatt tied for lead at Pennsylvania Amateur

Oakmont Country Club’s Nathan Piatt shot a 2-under-par 68 during the second round of the 109th Pennsylvania Golf Association Amateur tournament Tuesday and is tied for lead with Rij Patel of the Country Club of York at 3-under. The duo own a two-shot lead heading into the final round...
OAKMONT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Women's dek hockey teams train in Murrysville for international competition

Michelle Cook hasn’t even been playing club ball hockey for two years, so the prospect of traveling to the Czech Republic for an international competition this fall is still a little surreal. “I’m so excited and I can’t wait to go,” said Cook, 38, of Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood....
MURRYSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Die-Hards: WPIAL Basketball Recruiting Board

Introducing the Pittsburgh Sports Now Die-Hards WPIAL Basketball Recruiting Board. Here, PSN will monitor and update the recruitments of all of the top basketball players in the WPIAL. If you are a coach or player with college interest and/or offers, please reach out to PSN’s George Michalowski on Twitter @MichalowskiCBB....
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Yough hires Mt. Pleasant Area assistant superintendent as new superintendent

Yough School District will have a new superintendent with a familiar face — the former middle school principal. Mt. Pleasant Area School District Assistant Superintendent Anthony DeMaro was hired by the Yough School Board last week as the district’s next superintendent under terms of a five-year contract. DeMaro, who will receive a $150,000 in his first year, will succeed Janet Sardon, who is leaving Yough Aug. 5 to become superintendent of West Jefferson Hills School District in Allegheny County.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'What was that?' Building manager, business owners describe parking lot collapse in Penn Hills

Benjamin Bair had just shown an apartment minutes before he heard a crashing sound. “I instantly stopped and was like, ‘what was that?’” said Bair, the building manager for the apartments where the parking garage collapsed on Tuesday evening in Penn Hills along Frankstown Road. “Seconds after … like boom, boom, boom. The whole building was shaking. I ran out of the unit and was running up the steps banging on doors, screaming the building is going to fall, the building is going to fall … everybody out!”
PENN HILLS, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Courier exclusive: Denzel Washington is returning to Pittsburgh at August Wilson House, Aug. 13

TWO-TIME ACADEMY AWARD-WINNER DENZEL WASHINGTON came to Pittsburgh, Sept. 26, 2018 to announce fundraising efforts to restore and renovate the landmark August Wilson House on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. (Photos by Emmai Alaquiva/File) Four years ago, actor Denzel Washington stood on the grounds of playwright August Wilson’s childhood...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Imani Christian F Alier Maluk Planning to Visit Pitt in Early August

In early August, Pitt will be playing host to one of the top prospects in Western PA, Alier Maluk of Imani Christian. Maluk told Pittsburgh Sports Now that he is planning an unofficial visit to Pitt for August 2. The unofficial visit was first reported to be in the works by Jake Weingarten of Stock Risers.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy