Steelers 2022 training camp positional breakdown: Specialists

By Chris Adamski
 3 days ago
9 CHRIS BOSWELL · 6-2 · 185

Firmly recognized as one of the NFL’s best kickers, Boswell is eligible for a contract extension as he enters the final year of his current deal. Will he get it before the season starts?

16 NICK SCIBA · 5-9 · 191

The NCAA record holder for consecutive field goals made and career field-goal percentage, Sciba made the team off a tryout at rookie minicamp. But does he have high-level NFL leg strength?

Steelers 2022 training camp positional breakdowns

• Offense

• Defense

• Specialists

6 PRESSLEY HARVIN III · 6-0 · 255

The big-legged Harvin was inconsistent as a rookie draft pick last season, but coaches like his talent and work ethic so his job is safe for now.

4 CAMERON NIZIALEK · 6-2 · 200

Nizialek punted in four games for the Atlanta Falcons last season and is a good insurance policy if Harvin is injured. But aside from that, he would require a complete Harvin implosion to make the team.

46 CHRISTIAN KUNTZ · 6-1 · 228

A Chartiers Valley product, Kuntz finally made a 53-man roster last year, his fifth in an NFL training camp. He was good enough that the Steelers didn’t even bother bringing in competition at long snapper this year.

Steelers 2022 training camp preview

• All eyes on offense when Steelers open 1st post-Ben training camp

• Steelers vow to get back to 'the standard' of stopping the run on defense

• Tim Benz: Steelers may be a middle of the road team, but these aren't middle of the road predictions

• Mark Madden's Hot Take: Steelers have a method with rookies, so expect Kenny Pickett to be 3rd string

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
