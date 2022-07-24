Steelers 2022 training camp positional breakdown: Specialists

9 CHRIS BOSWELL · 6-2 · 185

Firmly recognized as one of the NFL’s best kickers, Boswell is eligible for a contract extension as he enters the final year of his current deal. Will he get it before the season starts?

16 NICK SCIBA · 5-9 · 191

The NCAA record holder for consecutive field goals made and career field-goal percentage, Sciba made the team off a tryout at rookie minicamp. But does he have high-level NFL leg strength?

6 PRESSLEY HARVIN III · 6-0 · 255

The big-legged Harvin was inconsistent as a rookie draft pick last season, but coaches like his talent and work ethic so his job is safe for now.

4 CAMERON NIZIALEK · 6-2 · 200

Nizialek punted in four games for the Atlanta Falcons last season and is a good insurance policy if Harvin is injured. But aside from that, he would require a complete Harvin implosion to make the team.

46 CHRISTIAN KUNTZ · 6-1 · 228

A Chartiers Valley product, Kuntz finally made a 53-man roster last year, his fifth in an NFL training camp. He was good enough that the Steelers didn’t even bother bringing in competition at long snapper this year.

