ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gila County, AZ

Flood Watch issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Dripping Springs, East Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-24 06:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-24 06:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Dripping Springs; East Valley;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 16:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-27 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima; Santa Cruz FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 5 PM MST this afternoon for portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima. In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz. The heavy rain has ended. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 16:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-27 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 5 PM MST this afternoon for portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pinal. In Southeast Arizona, Graham. The heavy rain has ended. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 17:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-27 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 557 PM MST, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe and Cutter. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 17:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-27 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gila THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GILA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
GILA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy