5 men shot near Virginia restaurant, Richmond police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Shooting: Five men were wounded near a Richmond restaurant on Saturday night. Two victims had life-threatening injuries. (Oleksander Filon/iStock)

RICHMOND, Va. — Five men were wounded Saturday night near a restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, authorities said.

Officers from the Richmond Police Department responded to an area near The Pitts BBQ at about 11:24 p.m. EDT, WTVR reported.

According to police, two men were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, WRIC reported. Two other men also were taken to an area hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-threatening, and the other man was treated at the scene.

Reva Trammell, a Richmond City Councilwoman, said she was at the restaurant when the shooting occurred.

“I’m over here at the Pitts on Broad Rock Boulevard where people have been shot,” Trammell wrote in a Facebook post. “I want to thank the citizens who contacted me telling me to get over here. It is so awful! They heard the gunshots, people screaming, and running towards the street.”

Police have not announced any arrests or named a suspect or suspects, WTVR reported.

It was unclear what led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing, police said.

