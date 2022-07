In the world of conference realignment, you need to be careful about who you’re listening to. There are a lot of conflicting reports out there. For the past week or so, the Big Ten commissioner, Kevin Warren, has been steadfast that the conference is not looking to further expand after already poaching both USC and UCLA from the Pac-12 earlier this summer. However, there is a new report out there from CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd that shows that the Big Ten could be after another group of Pac-12 teams in the future.

