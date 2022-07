Donald Harris has never wandered off before, which is what makes his 11-day disappearance from his Harrisburg home even more concerning for his family. Harris, 58, who answers to “Freddy,” has not been seen or heard from since July 16, when somebody saw him at the Family Dollar store on North 3rd Street in uptown Harrisburg, police said. His daughter Donishia Harris said she last talked to him two days before that.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO