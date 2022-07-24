PHOTOS: State champions gather for photo shoot

Billy Lee, age 76, of Coleman, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Hendrick Hospice in Abilene. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to stay for a funeral service celebrating his life at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Todd King, pastor at High Mesa Cowboy Church in Brownwood, officiating. A private interment will follow in the May Cemetery in Brown County. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
