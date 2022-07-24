PHOTOS: State champions gather for photo shoot

It was Sunday and we drove to Early on that beautiful Central Texas day. It was clear with blue skies and some light puffy clouds, and the day was pleasant to look at so long as you were in the air conditioning and not out in it for very long. Sunday is one of the only days we leave downtown. Once we’re up and going on Sunday sometimes we drive out to Early and go to Butterbeans, which is an antique/junk store and that’s what we were doing on this Sunday. After Butterbeans we drive the handful of miles back to Brownwood and we go to Ricochet, which is another antique shop we like.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO