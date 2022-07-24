ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

PHOTOS: State champions gather for photo shoot

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 3 days ago

Members of the Brownwood Lions' seven state championship football teams gathered at Gordon...

www.brownwoodnews.com

BISD announces back-to-school information, upcoming events

July 25 – 28 Lions Football Season Tickets for current ticket holders will go on sale Mon.-Thurs., July 25-28 at the BHS Athletic Office. Price is $24 for the 4 home games. Parking passes are available and will be $20. Cash or check only. Hours are 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. New Season Tickets will go on sale on Aug 2.
BROWNWOOD, TX
David Michael Murphy, 73, of Brownwood

David Michael Murphy, age 73, of Brownwood passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. David was born on October 12, 1948, to Ira Frank Murphy and Jean (Salter) Murphy in Brownwood. During his youth, the family moved from Brownwood to San Antonio where Michael attended Roosevelt High School and enjoyed playing football. After high school, he enlisted in the US Navy where he proudly served his tour of duty on the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy on her first voyage.
40 UNDER 40: Sarah Bowman

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Sarah Bowman has spent most of her life in Brownwood, from growing up as a child to moving back...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Jackie 'Jack' Samuel Lowry

Jackie "Jack" Samuel Lowry, age 80, of Brownwood passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at a local nursing home. Memorial Services for Jack will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Rosser United Methodist Church with Pastor Billy Jones officiating; there will be a reception following the service at the Orman Party House. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Billy 'Bill' Rodgers Jr.

Billy "Bill" Rodgers Jr., age 69, of Brownwood passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, in Abilene. Funeral Services for Bill will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Slaymaker officiating; burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com

Billy Dean Lee

Billy Lee, age 76, of Coleman, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Hendrick Hospice in Abilene. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to stay for a funeral service celebrating his life at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Todd King, pastor at High Mesa Cowboy Church in Brownwood, officiating. A private interment will follow in the May Cemetery in Brown County. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Kicks 4 Kids shoe drive slated for Aug. 10

The Young Professionals of Brown County will be hosting the Kicks 4 Kids Shoe Drive on August 10, 2022 between 11 am – 2 pm. Shoe donations can be delivered to the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce located at 600 E. Depot Street. Shoe donations should include new tennis...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Driver drags burning trailer through Early, Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of Early Police Department released a report on July 26, 2022, in regards to a trailer being driven on fire, causing multiple grass fires reaching several miles out. A pickup pulling a 20-foot box trailer approached the intersection of Early Blvd and Garmon Drive (Highway 183) with fire engulfing […]
EARLY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photo Shoot#State Champions#Football Teams#The Homecoming#Gordon Wood#American Football#The Brownwood Lions
brownwoodnews.com

MICHAEL BUNKER: Nostalgia

It was Sunday and we drove to Early on that beautiful Central Texas day. It was clear with blue skies and some light puffy clouds, and the day was pleasant to look at so long as you were in the air conditioning and not out in it for very long. Sunday is one of the only days we leave downtown. Once we're up and going on Sunday sometimes we drive out to Early and go to Butterbeans, which is an antique/junk store and that's what we were doing on this Sunday. After Butterbeans we drive the handful of miles back to Brownwood and we go to Ricochet, which is another antique shop we like.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Aaron and Amy Gill

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Aaron and Amy Gill are taking different avenues to positively affect the lives of Brown County citizens, working in...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Trailer fire at the intersection of 183 and Early Blvd.

A driver from Austin, Texas is being investigated by the City of Early Police Department for several violations following a trailer fire and several grass fires at mid-afternoon Tuesday. According to the Early Police Department, police dispatch began receiving calls yesterday regarding a trailer on fire and multiple grass fires...
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Abby Cadenhead

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A Brownwood native who has returned home has selected a career path to allow more residents of Brown County...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Miracle Treat Day at Brownwood Dairy Queen July 28

Thursday, July 28 is Miracle Treat Day at the Brownwood Dairy Queen location, as $1 from all Blizzard sales will be donated to the Children's Miracle Network. "We do this every year for Children's Miracle Network, and since 1984 DQ has raised more than $156 million for Children's," said Breanne Jones, General Manager of the Brownwood Dairy Queen. "Miracle Treat Day is a big part of that, and the money goes to a local hospital, so that would be Hendrick for us."
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Woman dies 5 days after 'fatal accident' in Early

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One woman died in a 'fatal accident' involving two vehicles last week in Early. According to the City of Early Police Department (EPD), the department's officers along with personnel from Early and Brownwood Fire Departments, and Lifeguard EMS responded to the car wreck Friday, July 22 on North Highway 183 at […]
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Driver in July 22 collision in Early succumbs to injuries

The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Wednesday afternoon:. On July 22, officers with the Early Police Department, Early Fire Department, Brownwood Fire Department and Lifeguard EMS responded to 2-vehicle accident on North Highway 183 at Heartland Drive. A 1999 blue Ford Taurus was attempting to turn left...
EARLY, TX
KXAN

Drought 2022: How it started and how it could end

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Around this time last year none of Central Texas was in drought. Fast forward a year and the entire area is in drought with most of us in extreme or exceptional drought, the worst two tiers. If you remember last spring into summer was wetter and...
AUSTIN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Water Improvement District GM provides update on Lake Brownwood

John Allen, General Manager of the Brown County Water Improvement District, dropped by KOXE Wednesday morning and spoke with Randy Turner on a variety of Lake Brownwood topics. Regarding the Stage 1 Drought Contingency Plan that was recently activated, Allen said, "We hit that last week, which all that means...
BROWNWOOD, TX

