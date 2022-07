YORK, Pa. — Officials in North York Borough said they are spending a lot of time and money cleaning up garbage from the streets. Tom Arnold, the zoning officer, said he often sees trash piled high around the borough and said numerous residents are not following current ordinances. The Borough code states that all solid waste must be placed in water-tight containers with tight-fitting lids that must stay securely closed and shouldn't be filled to the point they cannot be closed. Additionally, garbage bags sitting out for collection without an approved containers are also a violation of the borough codes.

YORK, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO