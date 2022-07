Anyone who has spent a significant amount of time on TikTok knows that the social media platform has become a home for many new phrases and slang terms that might not mean much to people who aren't on the app. Recently, the word zesty has taken on a new meaning on TikTok, and while many are familiar with the word, there are plenty of people who don't understand what it means in the context of TikTok.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 11 HOURS AGO