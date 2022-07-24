ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leetsdale, PA

Quaker Valley boys soccer reloading after championship season

By Ray Fisher
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuaker Valley’s boys soccer team has the toughest of acts to follow in 2022. A year ago, the Class 2A Quakers captured PIAA, WPIAL and Section 4-2A championships and finished with a 24-2 overall record. QV was dominant, outscoring the opposition 128-8 in the regular season, 27-3 in...

tribhssn.triblive.com

cranberryeagle.com

SV forces final game with 13-4 win

Outbursts have been common for Seneca Valley’s bats this season, but it has become magnified during the Butler County Area Baseball League’s postseason. Needing a victory Tuesday to force one final game for the championship in the double-elimination tournament, SV erupted, collecting 13 of its 15 hits in three innings of a 13-4 win over Butler Township at Pullman Park.
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Central Catholic grad Neal Shipley rallies to claim Pennsylvania Amateur

Central Catholic 2019 grad and future Ohio State player Neal Shipley shot a 3-under-par 67 during the final round to win the 109th Pennsylvania Golf Association Amateur Championship on Wednesday at Llanerch Country Club in Philadelphia. It was the second huge win this season for the St. Clair Country Club...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Die-Hards: WPIAL Basketball Recruiting Board

Introducing the Pittsburgh Sports Now Die-Hards WPIAL Basketball Recruiting Board. Here, PSN will monitor and update the recruitments of all of the top basketball players in the WPIAL. If you are a coach or player with college interest and/or offers, please reach out to PSN’s George Michalowski on Twitter @MichalowskiCBB....
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Connellsville edges Penn Township for regional title; Murrysville advances

When Penn Township captured the 2021 Junior Legion Western Regional and state title, the Warriors defeated Connellsville four times. Connellsville exacted a little revenge on Monday, defeating Penn-Township, 4-2, in the regional championship game behind a strong pitching performance from Mason Miller. “The pitcher wasn’t overpowering, but he did a...
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Women's dek hockey teams train in Murrysville for international competition

Michelle Cook hasn’t even been playing club ball hockey for two years, so the prospect of traveling to the Czech Republic for an international competition this fall is still a little surreal. “I’m so excited and I can’t wait to go,” said Cook, 38, of Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood....
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Oakmont's Piatt tied for lead at Pennsylvania Amateur

Oakmont Country Club’s Nathan Piatt shot a 2-under-par 68 during the second round of the 109th Pennsylvania Golf Association Amateur tournament Tuesday and is tied for lead with Rij Patel of the Country Club of York at 3-under. The duo own a two-shot lead heading into the final round...
OAKMONT, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Aubrey Bruce: One man’s gold is another man’s ‘Junker’

Re·tire·ment: the action or fact of leaving one’s job and ceasing to work. On March 14, 2022, legendary sportscaster Guy Junker rode off into the sunset of one phase of his career and rode into the sunrise of another. To say that the retirement of Junker, who continues to work on his own terms, is an atypical definition of a normal retirement would be to say the least; a humongous understatement. He says the following about his departure from the daily schedule of a Pittsburgh sportscaster: “I have missed so much in my family life but when I had to work on Christmas Day last year, that was kind of the final straw. I just didn’t want to do it anymore. I got tired of working nights, weekends and holidays. I just didn’t want to continue until my health became so poor that I couldn’t enjoy life. I’ve always been financially smart and we have always lived within our means. After I crunched the numbers, I realized that I would continue working on the side, but it would be on my time. I still do a radio show weekly and Stan (Savran) and I still work for Awesome films.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park celebrates life of beloved teacher

Few if any tears were shed July 23 during a Celebration of Life event for Johnathan David Gentile. The 38-year-old Bethel Park High School social studies teacher, who died while kayaking on May 24, would have wanted it that way. “Jon was a joyous guy and he would want us...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Yough hires Mt. Pleasant Area assistant superintendent as new superintendent

Yough School District will have a new superintendent with a familiar face — the former middle school principal. Mt. Pleasant Area School District Assistant Superintendent Anthony DeMaro was hired by the Yough School Board last week as the district’s next superintendent under terms of a five-year contract. DeMaro, who will receive a $150,000 in his first year, will succeed Janet Sardon, who is leaving Yough Aug. 5 to become superintendent of West Jefferson Hills School District in Allegheny County.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
butlerradio.com

Longtime Butler Radio Owners Bid Farewell

The Butler Radio Network will be under new management soon as the current ownership group has agreed to sell the five radio stations to a long-time western Pennsylvania broadcaster. Frank Iorio, Jr, former long-time owner of radio stations in Beaver County, and more recently WJAS in Pittsburgh, will acquire Butler...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville resident earns national, regional performing awards

First were a series of auditions for potential colleges. Then Kylie Edwards’ senior year at Gateway High School started, with major roles in a pair of theatrical productions on the horizon. As graduation approached, she turned in an award-winning performance in Pittsburgh. And after having earned her cap and...
MONROEVILLE, PA
explore venango

Salem Cynthia Comiske and Sawyer Scottlynn Comiske

Salem Cynthia Comiske and Sawyer Scottlynn Comiske were born suddenly late in the evening on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Seneca, PA at UPMC Northwest via emergency c-section at only 25 weeks into the pregnancy. The twins were both transported to Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh shortly after to be placed...
SENECA, PA
CBS News

Tornado watch issued for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio. The watch has been issued through 7 a.m. for several northern counties in Pennsylvania and a few eastern Ohio counties. Watches mean there are ingredients in the atmosphere that could lead to...

