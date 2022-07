BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont police have arrested the man suspected of hitting and killing a woman who was walking with her husband Saturday, and then leaving the scene. Just before midnight on Monday night, police said they found a truck matching the description of the one in the crash while officers were canvassing neighborhoods in the area. Officers talked with the truck’s owner, 22-year-old Jacob John Valdez, and said he admitted to hitting the woman and knocking over her husband.

BELMONT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO