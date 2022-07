Over the weekend, a false rumor spread that front runner Courtney Lewis was dropping out of the District 2 School Board race. The rumor is unfounded, much like the many others that have emerged from a handful of known agitators who have aligned themselves with Courtney’s competition. It remains to be seen how this will affect the race as mail ballots began arriving Friday.

