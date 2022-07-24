ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

Caught on video: Suspects rob man after he was hit by car

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Dqnu_0gr1oKs200

Caught on video: Man struck by car and robbed in the Bronx 00:35

NEW YORK -- A man in the Bronx was struck by a car and then robbed by the people who were inside it, the NYPD said.

The shocking crime happened at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Croton Park East, police said.

The victim, 39, was walking on the sidewalk on East 169th Street when he was struck by the driver of a black, 4-door sedan, police said.

According to investigators, two men got out of the car and robbed the man lying in the street. The men left, but allegedly went back to check the man's pockets.

The victim was hospitalized critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 26

Sunshine ?️?
3d ago

sickening get a job I hope they get caught 😡😡😡😡

Reply
12
Related
PIX11

Off-duty NYPD officer robbed of gun, wallet in the Bronx: police

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A crook swiped an off-duty NYPD officer’s gun and wallet early Wednesday in Hunts Point, according to authorities. The cop was getting out of his car near Garrison Avenue and Barretto Street around 12:30 a.m. when a man walked up to him, forcibly grabbed his service weapon and wallet, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Missing Bronx teen: Search for woman, 18, not seen in over a week

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help finding a Morrisania teen who has been missing for more than a week. Milagros Lucre, 18, was last seen inside her home near East 162nd Street and Melrose Avenue around 12:45 p.m. July 19, according to the NYPD. Lucre stands about 5-foot-4, […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#The Bronx#Violent Crime#Crime Stoppers#Dm
amny.com

Bronx shooting outside bodega leaves man shot in head

A Bronx shooting outside a bodega early on Wednesday morning left a 20-year-old man shot in the head, police reported. Two suspects connected to the shooting remain at large, law enforcement sources said. According to authorities, the violence happened at about 4:10 a.m. on July 27 outside the grocery store...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

New video: Suspects wanted for robbing bishop, wife at gunpoint

NEW YORK -- Police hope newly released video will help track down three suspects wanted for robbing a bishop and his wife at gunpoint during a service at their church in Brooklyn. Investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information that could lead to an arrest.  The new images show three men wearing black clothing with their faces covered. Police say they robbed Bishop Lamor Whitehead and his wife, Bishop Asia DosReis-Whitehead, of $1 million worth of jewelry Sunday in Canarsie. The suspects took off along Ramsen Avenue before getting into a white Mercedes Benz."Let the Holy Spirit arrest them,...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Woman Violently Groped Inside Brooklyn Subway Station: Police

A woman was violently groped inside a Brooklyn subway station by an attacker who covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming during the terrifying, early-morning ordeal, police said. The 20-year-old woman was inside the Carroll Street subway station in Carroll Gardens just before 6 a.m. Saturday, according to police....
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Off-duty NYPD officer pulls gun during apparent road rage incident

SELDEN, N.Y. - A Long Island family is calling their neighbor, who's an NYPD officer, a vigilante following a road rage incident. They say he pulled a gun on them on the quiet street they share. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, officers arrested and charged the now-suspended NYPD cop in a wild road rage incident after he pulled a gun on his neighbor, who wants to remain unidentified. "I thought I was going to die, right here on my porch. I'm still shaken," the man said. A Selden couple say they returned home to find NYPD Officer Douglas Debonet having a tantrum on their...
SELDEN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Suspect sought in Brooklyn subway stabbing

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing another man on the subway in Brooklyn. It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on a southbound 2 train in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. Police said the suspect got into an argument with a 25-year-old man and stabbed him several times. The suspect fled the train at the Sterling Street station. The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

New video released in robbery of bishop during Brooklyn church service

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are still on the hunt for the armed robbers who allegedly stole $1 million in jewelry from a bishop and his wife during a church service in Brooklyn, officials said. The NYPD on Wednesday released new video of the masked suspects — dressed head-to-toe in black — as they entered […]
BROOKLYN, NY
wabcradio.com

Teen Turnstile Jumper Released Following Slugfest With NYPD

NEW YORK (77WABC) — Wild video captures a 16-year-old boy punching an NYPD officer with the officer returning blows. The cop confronted the teen for allegedly jumping a turnstile at the 125th Street-Lexington Avenue station in East Harlem Just before 6 p.m. Saturday. The teen — previously arrested for possession of a loaded gun and robbery — was released the next day on his own recognizance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man leaves body in Brooklyn driveway: NYPD

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man dumped a body in a Brooklyn driveway, police said Tuesday. The unidentified man used a hand truck to leave the body at a 72nd Street driveway, officials said. The body was found around 11:40 a.m. No obvious signs of trauma have been identified in the victim’s body, police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
iheart.com

Brooklyn bishop robbed for $400k in jewelry (and more) during livestream

A flashy Brooklyn bishop was robbed in the middle of his livestreamed service Sunday when gun-toting crooks accosted him at the podium before fleeing with $400,000 in jewelry, cops said. Rolls-Royce-driving Bishop Lamor Whitehead last made news in May, when he tried to negotiate the surrender of an accused subway...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
100K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy