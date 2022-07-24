Caught on video: Suspects rob man after he was hit by car

Caught on video: Man struck by car and robbed in the Bronx 00:35

NEW YORK -- A man in the Bronx was struck by a car and then robbed by the people who were inside it, the NYPD said.

The shocking crime happened at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Croton Park East, police said.

The victim, 39, was walking on the sidewalk on East 169th Street when he was struck by the driver of a black, 4-door sedan, police said.

According to investigators, two men got out of the car and robbed the man lying in the street. The men left, but allegedly went back to check the man's pockets.

The victim was hospitalized critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

