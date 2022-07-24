NASCAR World Reacts To The Potential Retirement News
By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
3 days ago
One of NASCAR's prominent drivers could reportedly be retiring following the conclusion of the 2023 Cup Series season. Longtime NASCAR driver Kurt Busch has been hinting at his potential retirement this season. Speaking to reporters...
Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman.
After an inspection from NASCAR, Joe Gibbs Racing had their own review of the disqualified cars of Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch. The findings make it clear why the team decided not to appeal the decision from NASCAR. We knew that it was an issue with the front fascia of the car – the front bumper in other words.
Chase Elliott is beloved in Georgia and the Dawsonville Pool Room, which celebrates every win with a siren blast. On Sunday, the Room's Twitter account made the loudest noise, firing a brutal shot at Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.
Denny Hamlin initiated payback on Ross Chastain at Pocono Raceway; Chase Elliott declared the winner after disqualifications. On Sunday, NASCAR raced at Pocono Raceway. The race was drama filled with disqualifications and payback. At WWT Raceway, Ross Chastain wrecked Denny Hamlin while racing for position inside the top 10. Just...
Kyle Busch couldn't have had a worse day at Pocono, getting disqualified in the race sponsored by his primary partner and in a time when he's trying to land sponsors for 2023 and a return to Joe Gibbs Racing.
Fans are drawing conclusions after awkward exchange between NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs and his driver Kyle Busch. Kyle Busch is currently in his 15th season with Joe Gibbs Racing. However, he’s in a contract year and could be a free agent at the end of the season with no deal in plain sight.
Denny Hamlin has one tainted trophy and one used bottle of champagne up for grabs on eBay, in case anyone’s interested. Denny, along with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch who finished in second place, were both disqualified from the race this past Sunday at Pocono Raceway, after Denny claimed the checkered flag and celebrated in victory lane.
Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
The company behind the potential NASCAR Cup Series sponsorship deal with Joe Gibbs Racing that fell through was revealed over the weekend. Following the offseason announcement that longtime partner M&M’s would be leaving the #18 Toyota following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, Joe Gibbs Racing have been seeking sponsorship to fill the void.
Denny Hamlin provided two different reactions to his disqualification on social media, including one that later mysterious vanished.
When Dale Earnhardt Jr. asks for something, you deliver (unless you’re Noah Gragson and your boss tries to hand you a beer). Dale Jr. was in the booth for the wild race at Pocono Raceway this past Sunday afternoon, which saw Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing disqualified due to an impermissible extra layer of tape over each corner of the front facia ahead of the wheel openings, which played into the aerodynamics and ultimately made the cars a lot faster than everybody else’s, clearly.
Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
A North Carolina property owned by NASCAR veteran Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has officially rumbled onto the market, according to a story in Dirt. Nestled amid the outskirts of Charlotte in Mooresville—known as “Race City U.S.A.,” for its large concentration of racing teams and drivers, as well as the NASCAR Technical Institute—the luxe spread is asking a speck under $16 million; according to the Charlotte Business Journal, it’s the most expensive single-family home currently listed for sale in the Charlotte region.
Originally custom-built for retired NASCAR legend Ernie Irvan back in 2001, and subsequently rebuilt...
Country music superstar Blake Shelton showed off a cherished patriotic helmet he helped design with driver Jimmie Johnson. And he called it possibly the most meaningful gift of all. Johnson wore the helmet when he competed at the Indy 500. On Sunday, Johnson finished fifth at the Hy-Vee Salute to...
Charles Barkley is naming his price in order to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour ... saying he'd hop on board if they offer him a whopping $60 million!!. The NBA legend addressed the org.'s reported interest in bringing him on as a commentator with the "Dan Patrick Show" on Monday ... saying he's more than happy with his current situation with TNT, but a certain number would get him to sign on the dotted line with LIV.
Denny Hamlin finally had a chance to race Ross Chastain hard at Pocono Raceway and did just that.
Just days after David Feherty confirmed he was leaving NBC Sports for LIV Golf, it has now emerged that the outspoken Gary McCord could be joining him in 2023, according to Golf Digest. McCord, 74, had worked for CBS Sports for the best part of 33 years before his contract...
The deadline for Joe Gibbs Racing to file an appeal over the disqualifications to the Nos. 11 and 18 cars at Pocono Raceway has passed with no appeal filed Monday. Denny Hamlin was stripped of the race win, and Kyle Busch was disqualified from a runner-up place when NASCAR found material on the front facia of their cars. NASCAR officials tear down the top two finishers each weekend during post-race inspection, which includes the standard procedure of taking the wraps off the cars in areas officials deem critical.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR levied another round of massive penalties on Tuesday, this time against Michael McDowell and Front Row Motorsports, for illegal modifications discovered after McDowell’s sixth-place finish at Pocono Raceway. NASCAR fined crew chief Blake Harris $100,000 and suspended him for four races. McDowell was docked 100 driver points and Front Row docked 100 owner points. If the No. 34 team wins one of the five remaining regular-season races to qualify for the playoffs, McDowell will be docked 10 playoff points. The L2-level penalty was issued for an illegal modification of a single source supplied part — which is strictly prohibited on NASCAR’s new Next Gen car.
This NASCAR season has been a wild one. But, this past Sunday might have been the biggest weekend of the season. Both Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch, who finished P1 and P2, were disqualified after failing post-race inspection. The news shook the NASCAR world and has big implications for the playoff picture.
