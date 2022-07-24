Former Boston Red Sox Shortstop Has Reportedly Died

It’s a tough time to be a Boston Red Sox fan. The AL Wild Card hopefuls seemingly forgot how to play baseball in the build up to All-Star break, losing consecutive games to the Yankees by the scores of 14-1 and 13-2. When they reconvened on Friday after a couple days to clear their heads, it looked like they wiped them completely blank, however, getting beaten into oblivion by the Blue Jays 28-5. In fact, the Red Sox have been so bad over the past 10 days, they have set the record for the worst run differential over a five game span in MLB history three separate times.

