Former Boston Red Sox Shortstop Has Reportedly Died
A former Boston Red Sox infielder has reportedly passed away from cancer. According to reports out of the Dominican Republic,...thespun.com
A former Boston Red Sox infielder has reportedly passed away from cancer. According to reports out of the Dominican Republic,...thespun.com
I been noticing a lot more former MLB players dying lately. I'm positive if they investigate, they are all fully vaccinated from covid. Just saying.
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 102