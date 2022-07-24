ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida Gators Basketball 2022-23 Player Profile: G/F Niels Lane

By Brandon Carroll
AllGators
AllGators
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWlaC_0gr1ndTw00

There's an uncharacteristic buzz surrounding Florida basketball in the summer months.

Seeing drastic turnover occur from top to bottom — with head coach Mike White, his assistants and four starters departing from Gainesville — the University of Florida brought in San Francisco head coach Todd Golden to take over at the helm.

While a mass exodus usually indicates that significant time is needed to rebuild, all the right pieces have fallen into the right places. The changing of the guard at the top of the program can serve as the pivotal turning point needed to surge back from the distressing state of mediocrity experienced as of late.

In an effort to reconstruct the program to its former status of consistency and excellence achieved under Billy Donovan, Golden made it a focus to draw in talented transfers to fill the bevy of holes the roster presented.

Adding on to the promising members retained from 2021-22, the Gators have compiled a more-than-capable unit to take the floor next season.

The mixture of new and familiar faces slates them to reconcile the program sooner rather than later under the new leadership.

In anticipation of Golden's first season in charge, AllGators plans to profile the 12 scholarship players occupying spots on the roster as they look to accomplish that mission in the upcoming season. We will start by examining the backcourt and work into the frontcourt over the next few weeks.

Kyle Lofton, Trey Bonham, Denzel Aberdeen and Myreon Jones have been converted thus far. Next up is Freehold, N.J. native Niels Lane.

Player History

Lane has endured a tumultuous career with the Florida Gators to this point.

Forced to work through uncharacteristic shooting woes and minimal minutes in the first two seasons, Lane looked destined for the transfer portal as a non-factor in Florida’s lineup despite being a second-year player.

He failed to see action in the first eight games of nine in January and provided little reason for an elevation of his role when he did see the floor in blowout victories or against tune-up opponents. However, as turmoil arose for the Gators following an impressive 6-0 start to the year, the former staff began to look for answers by mixing up the lineup.

Those changes were mainly made in the backcourt. It benefitted Lane.

Despite having minimal in-game experience, Lane came in off the bench and pieced together a few promising contests in a row. That streak started in the SEC/Big 12 challenge on Jan. 29.

Proving he was ready to compete against the level of competition Florida was facing as they neared the second half of conference play.

From that point forward, he became a frequent face in the Gators' game plan, whether that came for him in his three games as a starter or in rotation off the bench.

His numbers on the stat sheet — compiling three points on 53.5% shooting, two rebounds, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game — failed to reflect the contributions he made to the squad on the defensive end.

His junior season projects to be his best yet in a scheme that fits his play style more than the previous.

2022-23 Season Role/Projection

Every great team needs a lockdown defender. Florida has just that in the junior guard Lane.

While Jones is the most likely to step into the starting role to being the season, the two-guard is the most fluid position as it pertains to the ability to upward growth.

Elsewhere, starting spots seem to be firmly set. Kyle Lofton will command a majority of playing time at the one, same with Kowacie Reeves at the three, while Colin Castleton and Alex Fudge anchor down the front court.

Lane and Belmont transfer Will Richard could be the beneficiaries of that evident room for movement.

As a result, if he is able to implement an offensive presence into his game, even enough to make defenders respect him as an occasional scorer, he could carve out a considerable role in the rotation and even insert himself into the starting lineup.

His explosive athleticism to elevate above the rim will aid him in that endeavor. Providing a semi-legitimate threat as a shooter is the next step he’ll need to take.

However, even if he remains as a defensive ace, Lane will still serve meaningful minutes for the Gators in 2022-23, especially when operating against opposing teams with a dynamic number one scoring option.

He can smoothly jump between the two and three spots in the floor for the Gators due to his quickness and length to guard any type of player placed in front of him.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllGators

LB Malik Bryant Commits to Miami Over Florida Gators

The Florida Gators once again missed out on a big-time linebacker recruit with Malik Bryant's pledge to Miami on Wednesday. In a seemingly tight recruitment that came down to the wire, Bryant elected to head for South Beach to team up with the talented group of commits Mario Cristobal has assembled in his first cycle at the helm for the Hurricanes.
MIAMI, FL
AllGators

Former Florida Gators WR Fenley Graham Commits to Florida A&M

Former Florida Gators wide receiver Fenley Graham has made a decision on his next chapter in college football. Announced on Tuesday evening, Graham indicated via social media that he will be committing to the Florida A&M Rattlers, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference within the FCS. Graham, a redshirt...
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

Could the Florida Gators hoops team make a run this year?

With the arrival of Todd Golden, there is a new sense of energy and optimism around the Florida Gators basketball program. With the addition of transfers like Kyle Lofton, Will Richard, and Trey Bonham, as well as the returning talent of Colin Castleton, Kowacie Reeves, and Niels Lane, the Gators have more than enough talent to be a force in the SEC, and make some noise when March rolls around.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Gainesville, FL
Basketball
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
Gainesville, FL
College Basketball
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Local
Florida College Basketball
AllGators

Gators LB Target Malik Bryant Reschedules Commitment

That didn't take long: Orlando (Fla.) Jones linebacker and Florida Gators 2023 recruiting target Malik Bryant has rescheduled his commitment for Wednesday, July 27 at noon ET. Bryant was initially scheduled to make his college decision known on July 23, but decided to postpone his announcement that morning. AllGators reported that day that Bryant wasn't expected to wait long before setting a new commitment date.
ORLANDO, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Napier, Richardson face gauntlet in Florida's 2022 football schedule

The structure of a team’s schedule can drastically shape how fans view their team and its season. Gator nation rode high after a 3-1 start to the 2021 season, as Florida only fell to then-No. 1 Alabama in the opening month. The hot start was a distant memory after UF lost five of its last seven games to finish the season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Donovan
mycbs4.com

Get a chance to win $810M tonight with Mega Millions

If you haven't gotten your ticket yet, you still have time to run to the store and try your luck playing the Mega Millions for a chance to win $810 million. Lottery Officials say this is the nation's fourth largest jackpot prize. If your ticket matches all five numbers and...
mainstreetdailynews.com

UF Shands nationally recognized in 10 specialties

The U.S. News & World Report named UF Health Shands Hospital as the top destination for nationally ranked adult and pediatric health care specialties in Florida. The 2022-23 Best Hospitals report released on Tuesday analyzed more than 4,500 adult hospitals nationwide and UF Health received national rankings in five adult and five pediatric specialties.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators Football#Recruiting#Florida Gators Basketball#G F Niels Lane#The University Of Florida
WCJB

University of Florida seeks to hire hundreds of employees in dining job fair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “We offer great benefits.”. University of Florida dining and their partner, Chartwells, hosted a career fair at the Hilton University of Florida conference center. The university is hiring all campus dining positions. Vice President of Dining Service Operations, Andrew Lipson, said potential employees can be...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man crashes on I-75 while leading troopers on a chase

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man crashed a stolen vehicle on Interstate 75 vehicle while trying to avoid arrest by Florida Highway Patrol. According to the arrest report, a state trooper spotted James McDonald, 42, driving an Infiniti Q50 without taillights on I-75 near Alachua on Tuesday night. The trooper confirmed the car was stolen and tried to initiate a traffic stop.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
mycbs4.com

Gainesville Police Chief will make almost $200,000

Gainesville — A spokesperson for the City of Gainesville says new Chief Lonnie Scott will earn a salary of $198,510.79. Lonnie Scott officially swore in as the new Chief during a Monday night ceremony. He has worked in law enforcement for 37-years, the city says. RELATD STORIES. He replaces...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two armed burglars caught trying to break into a Gainesville home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were arrested in Alachua County after trying to break into a home with a gun early on Tuesday morning. According to the arrest report, Gainesville Police arrested Joshua Mena-Tornay, 20, and Amber Watkins, 18, on charges of armed burglary, displaying a weapon, resisting arrest, and other crimes.
GAINESVILLE, FL
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy