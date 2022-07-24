Roundtable: NFC North All-Defense Team

The 12th in a series of articles from NFC North FanNation team reporters explores what an NFC North All-Defense team would look like.

Gary proved the Packers right for picking him at No. 12 overall in 2019. Last season, he had 9.5 sacks but ranked second in pressures and pass-rush win rate and third in pass-rushing productivity at Pro Football Focus. Gary is so big and explosive. There isn’t a bit of finesse to his game. The key will be turning more of those 81 pressures into sacks.

Defensive tackle: Dalvin Tomlinson, Minnesota Vikings

Tomlinson was the Vikings' big free agent splash in 2021 after turning into a major contributor with the Giants. He's not a spectacular player or a particularly prolific pass rusher, but he does the dirty work of plugging holes in the run game and taking on double teams so his teammates can make plays. Tomlinson is a key piece of the Vikings' front.

Defensive tackle: Kenny Clark, Packers

A Pro Bowler in 2019 and 2021, Clark is one of the few NFL defensive linemen capable of dominating a game on first down as well as third down. While he had only four sacks, he ranked fourth among interior defensive linemen with 67 pressures, according to PFF. Drafted in the first round in 2016, he is only 26. The Packers have some rookies who are 26.

EDGE: Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears; Danielle Hunter, Vikings

By recording 18.5 sacks last year and in the process, breaking Richard Dent's single-season franchise record, Quinn erased memories of his two-sack 2020 season. Quinn has 101 career sacks, and has forced 32 career fumbles, including seven with the Bears. Now 32, he is playing in a 4-3 scheme, where he has been most effective throughout his career.

Hunter may well have been a unanimous choice for this team if he had stayed healthy over the last two seasons. Once the youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 career sacks, Hunter has missed 25 of 33 games since 2020 due to separate major injuries. He's back healthy this year and will look to remind the world what he's capable of.

Linebacker: Roquan Smith, Bears

Smith has joined elite company, as he and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis are the only two at the position ever to make 300-plus tackles and 30-plus tackles for loss in consecutive seasons. Smith has 302 career tackles, including 30 for loss. Although he hasn’t made a Pro Bowl, Smith has been second-team All-Pro two straight years, and now plays weak-side linebacker.

Linebacker: De’Vondre Campbell, Packers

In 2021, the first several waves of free agency had come and gone. Finally, during the June minicamp, the Packers signed Campbell to a one-year deal worth merely $2 million. The reward? An All-Pro season – the first by a Packers off-the-ball linebacker since Hall of Famer Ray Nitschke. He was the only linebacker in the NFL with 100-plus tackles and at least two sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.