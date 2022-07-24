ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Roundtable: NFC North All-Defense Team

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 3 days ago

The 12th in a series of articles from NFC North FanNation team reporters explores what an NFC North All-Defense team would look like.

Gary proved the Packers right for picking him at No. 12 overall in 2019. Last season, he had 9.5 sacks but ranked second in pressures and pass-rush win rate and third in pass-rushing productivity at Pro Football Focus. Gary is so big and explosive. There isn’t a bit of finesse to his game. The key will be turning more of those 81 pressures into sacks.

Defensive tackle: Dalvin Tomlinson, Minnesota Vikings

Tomlinson was the Vikings' big free agent splash in 2021 after turning into a major contributor with the Giants. He's not a spectacular player or a particularly prolific pass rusher, but he does the dirty work of plugging holes in the run game and taking on double teams so his teammates can make plays. Tomlinson is a key piece of the Vikings' front.

Defensive tackle: Kenny Clark, Packers

A Pro Bowler in 2019 and 2021, Clark is one of the few NFL defensive linemen capable of dominating a game on first down as well as third down. While he had only four sacks, he ranked fourth among interior defensive linemen with 67 pressures, according to PFF. Drafted in the first round in 2016, he is only 26. The Packers have some rookies who are 26.

EDGE: Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears; Danielle Hunter, Vikings

By recording 18.5 sacks last year and in the process, breaking Richard Dent's single-season franchise record, Quinn erased memories of his two-sack 2020 season. Quinn has 101 career sacks, and has forced 32 career fumbles, including seven with the Bears. Now 32, he is playing in a 4-3 scheme, where he has been most effective throughout his career.

Hunter may well have been a unanimous choice for this team if he had stayed healthy over the last two seasons. Once the youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 career sacks, Hunter has missed 25 of 33 games since 2020 due to separate major injuries. He's back healthy this year and will look to remind the world what he's capable of.

Linebacker: Roquan Smith, Bears

Smith has joined elite company, as he and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis are the only two at the position ever to make 300-plus tackles and 30-plus tackles for loss in consecutive seasons. Smith has 302 career tackles, including 30 for loss. Although he hasn’t made a Pro Bowl, Smith has been second-team All-Pro two straight years, and now plays weak-side linebacker.

Linebacker: De’Vondre Campbell, Packers

In 2021, the first several waves of free agency had come and gone. Finally, during the June minicamp, the Packers signed Campbell to a one-year deal worth merely $2 million. The reward? An All-Pro season – the first by a Packers off-the-ball linebacker since Hall of Famer Ray Nitschke. He was the only linebacker in the NFL with 100-plus tackles and at least two sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Rodgers' latest Packers training camp look had everyone making the same 'Con Air' jokes

Aaron Rodgers’ preseason looks are legendary. Is this intentional? Sometimes. In 2021, he spiced up July NFL headlines by co-opting teammate Aaron Jones’ shades and wearing an Homage shirt that put The Office’s Kevin Malone and his glorious, tragic pot of family recipe chili together in an NBA Jam mashup. In 2015, he got ahead of the Top Gun: Maverick hype by showing up to the Packers’ Welcome Back Luncheon in full fighter pilot gear. And in 2019, with an exhibition looming on the too-small-thanks-to-goalpost-holes field of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, he donned a full denim-on-denim Canadian tuxedo.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Reveals Why He Ended Up Leaving The Chiefs

Tyreek Hill has finally revealed why he left the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. In an interview on ESPN this Monday morning, Hill explained that he actually wanted to stay put in Kansas City. However, the Chiefs weren't willing to come anywhere close to the contract Davante Adams received -...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
NBA
FanSided

Cowboys should rush to sign this wide receiver with Julio Jones in Tampa

The Dallas Cowboys watched as Julio Jones signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They should make a run at one of the top wide receivers available in free agency. Just as players began reporting for training camp this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed that they are still all-in for another run to the Super Bowl. On Tuesday, July 26, the Buccaneers signed former Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year contract. That gives Tom Brady a receiving corps of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jones.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Eagles Reported to Sign Former Dallas RB

Reported originally by Chris Tomasson, the Eagles reported to sign a former running back for the Dallas Cowboys. Eagles start their training camp officially on Tuesday. Many Eagles fans still question if they’ll resign RB Jordan Howard. The Eagles backfield is full of potential as they have already signed post draft pickup Kennedy Brooks from Oklahoma. It’s likely the Eagles will sign former Cowboys RB Jaquan Hardy.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalvin Tomlinson
Person
Ray Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Nfc North Fannation#Pro Football Focus#Giants#Pff
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers channeling Nicolas Cage’s Con Air look at Packers camp sets Twitter on fire

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed up to training camp sporting quite the look. Let's do this. @AaronRodgers12 #PackersCamp | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/gEgqBhyzJP — Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 26, 2022 Naturally, Twitter was all over the very obvious Nicolas Cage joke to be made. Rodgers clearly seemed to be channeling Cage’s Con Air […] The post Aaron Rodgers channeling Nicolas Cage’s Con Air look at Packers camp sets Twitter on fire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers loses new weapon Sammy Watkins with concerning injury update

On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers placed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on the non-football injury list. Further details from the team have not been disclosed, nor has a timetable been provided. The Packers were hoping that Watkins would be able to fill some of the void left by Davante Adams as a top weapon for […] The post Packers’ Aaron Rodgers loses new weapon Sammy Watkins with concerning injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
PackerCentral

Packers Adding 6-Foot-5 Former USFL Receiver

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have signed a free-agent receiver, but it’s neither Odell Beckham nor Julio Jones. As first reported by Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Packers have added Osirus Mitchell, a receiver from the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions, according to a source. It is the second USFL addition for the Packers before the start of training camp following the signing of tight end Sal Cannella.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Kirk Cousins

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner and Colton Pouncy note the Lions have a ton of battles for starting jobs and roles on the defensive side of the ball heading into camp. That starts at cornerback, where outside of Amani Oruwariye things are pretty wide open. The duo write that converted...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

The significance of the Packers releasing tight end Eli Wolf

Last week, the Green Bay Packers made a couple of quiet roster moves. More specifically, within their tight end room. The team signed USFL star Sal Cannella, who led all tight ends in receiving yards during the 2022 USFL season. Cannella would have been the 90th player on Green Bay's roster before training camp. According to NFL rules, teams can have up to 90 players before and during training camp. The team apparently is not done making moves. Green Bay released tight end Eli Wolf on Friday, which made way for an open roster spot. That could be more significant than people think.
GREEN BAY, WI
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy