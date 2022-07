Effective: 2022-07-27 16:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-27 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima; Santa Cruz FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 5 PM MST this afternoon for portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima. In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz. The heavy rain has ended. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

PIMA COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO