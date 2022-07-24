Dorchester Man Accused of Dealing Drugs and Stealing Inside of Macy's in Boston

At about 1:55 PM on Monday July 25, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested a teenage suspect on firearm related charges following an investigation that originated in the area of 75 Malcolm X Boulevard in Roxbury. The officers were on patrol when their attention was drawn to a group gathered near the footbridge which adjoins the Madison Park High School and the John D. O’Bryant High School. As the officers approached the group, one male, later identified as a 15-year-old male from Quincy, immediately fled on foot, discarding a red ‘fanny pack’ as he fled. The suspect was stopped in the area of 757 Shawmut Avenue following a brief foot pursuit and placed in custody without incident after officers recovered an unidentified semi-automatic handgun loaded with 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition from the discarded red bag. Officers also located and seized several small plastic bags of marijuana from the recovered bag.
Comments / 0