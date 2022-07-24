ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Dorchester Man Accused of Dealing Drugs and Stealing Inside of Macy's in Boston

By Evan Ringle
NECN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was arrested at a downtown Boston Macy's Friday, accused of shoplifting and dealing drugs inside the store, according to authorities....

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

 

Boston

Dorchester man allegedly threatens several with machete

"During these incidents, the suspect threatened several victims with a machete before fleeing in his vehicle." Police arrested a Dorchester man Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly used a machete to threaten several people he was in verbal altercations with. Jorge Gonzalez, 49, was allegedly involved in two separate “verbal altercations”...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest man for threatening people with machete and drug possession

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police Officers arrested 49-year-old Jorge Gonzalez for threatening people with a machete and possession of fentanyl Tuesday afternoon. Police said the Dorchester man was involved in two incidents earlier Tuesday where he threatened several people with a machete before fleeing in his vehicle. A police officer working by Columbia Road spotted Gonzalez’s car after a description was given out. Multiple police units were called in to stop the vehicle.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Hundreds of Fentanyl Pills Seized by Worcester Police

A lengthy investigation led to officers seizing hundreds of what they believe to be fentanyl pills, according to the city's police department. Worcester police entered three locations and a car after they saw the target of the warrant, Ramon Mateo, leave his home around 2 p.m. Tuesday, the department said in a news release.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Man Who Barricaded Himself Inside Worcester Home Taken Into Custody

A man was arrested Wednesday after he barricaded himself inside a home in Worcester, Massachusetts, police said. Worcester Police said it started around 10:39 a.m. when officers tried to execute an arrest warrant for Edward Kloucek, 50, at an address on East Kendall Street. The suspect's girlfriend reportedly told police that he barricaded himself inside, and that he had a gun.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Police investigate incident in Brighton

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an incident on Bennett Street in Brighton. No other information is immediately available. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
BRIGHTON, MA
Daily Voice

Police Respond To Hostage Situation In Worcester (UPDATE)

Authorities responded to an active hostage situation where a person barricaded themselves inside of a home in Worcester, MassLive reports. Police and hostage negotiators were on the scene of an apartment at 5 East Kendall Street on Wednesday, July 27, the outlet reports. The standoff eventually ended after about two...
WORCESTER, MA
liveboston617.org

16-Year-Old Arrested, Two Guns Recovered, 8 Mopeds Seized

At about 7:15 PM, on Friday, July 22, 2022, officers assigned to the District B-3 Drug Control Unit made an arrest of a 16-year-old juvenile male from Boston while in the area of Norfolk Street and Babson Street in Mattapan. Officers observed the suspect approach another male while lifting his...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Suspect In Custody After Hostage Situation In Worcester (UPDATE)

A suspect is in custody after authorities responded to an active hostage situation where a person barricaded themselves inside of a home in Worcester, MassLive reports. Police and hostage negotiators were on the scene of an apartment at 5 East Kendall Street on Wednesday, July 27, the outlet reports. The...
whdh.com

One person injured in accident on Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Multiple police cruisers and ambulances are on the scene of an incident at Melnea Cass Boulevard and Harrison Avenue in Boston. Paramedics could be seen wheeling a person away on a stretcher and into an ambulance. No other information is immediately available. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Teenage Suspect Under Arrest After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Investigation in Roxbury

At about 1:55 PM on Monday July 25, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested a teenage suspect on firearm related charges following an investigation that originated in the area of 75 Malcolm X Boulevard in Roxbury. The officers were on patrol when their attention was drawn to a group gathered near the footbridge which adjoins the Madison Park High School and the John D. O’Bryant High School. As the officers approached the group, one male, later identified as a 15-year-old male from Quincy, immediately fled on foot, discarding a red ‘fanny pack’ as he fled. The suspect was stopped in the area of 757 Shawmut Avenue following a brief foot pursuit and placed in custody without incident after officers recovered an unidentified semi-automatic handgun loaded with 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition from the discarded red bag. Officers also located and seized several small plastic bags of marijuana from the recovered bag.
QUINCY, MA
NECN

State Police K-9 Killed in Standoff Was 1st Treated Under Nero's Law

Massachusetts State Police K-9 Frankie was given full honors Tuesday after he was shot and killed by a suspect wanted for firearms charges who was barricaded in this Fitchburg apartment building. “Frankie had every trait we seek in good law enforcement officers – canine or human – intelligence, immense courage,...
FITCHBURG, MA
whdh.com

Accused Boston bar kidnapper takes the stand

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of kidnapping a Boston woman outside a bar in 2019 took the stand in his own trial after a last-minute request to the judge to do so. Prosecutors said Victor Peña held the woman captive in his apartment and raped her for three days. He pleaded not guilty.
BOSTON, MA

