Columbia, SC

Hot and Muggy Sunday with some storms possible

News19 WLTX
News19 WLTX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. — Yet another hot and muggy day in the Midlands as we close out the weekend. Highs will be pretty close to where they should be for this time of the year but the humidity will make things feel much hotter than it actually is. A...

www.wltx.com

News19 WLTX

A hot start to the new week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Showers and storms have been scattered around the Midlands Sunday night. These storms should end by about 9-10 PM and lead towards partly cloudy conditions as we head into the overnight hours. Monday will be one of our cooler days of the week with highs reaching...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Scattered storms and hot Sunday weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The heat continues this weekend with highs once again expected to get into the lower to middle 90s. Storms look to be possible again with maybe a more widespread chance of rain in the afternoon. Starting off Sunday morning, temperatures should be very mild in the...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Hot and Humid weekend weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weekend is already off to a good start here in the Midlands. Conditions have been mild but muggy but thankfully, we have been dealing with no rain in the area so far. The big story this weekend is going to be the temperatures. We were...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

SC summers keep getting longer and hotter, especially at night

While hundreds of cities across the U.S. have set high temperature records this month, Charleston stayed soggy. It rained every other day downtown, and the airport in North Charleston recorded rain 18 of the month's first 25 days in what so far is its eighth-wettest July on record. But the...
CHARLESTON, SC
City
Columbia, SC
News19 WLTX

70 earthquakes have now struck Lugoff area since December

ELGIN, S.C. — The US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded another earthquake near the Lugoff and Elgin area of Kershaw County Monday morning. This latest quake measured 2.3 magnitude and was centered approximately 3.2 miles south-southwest of Lugoff. It was centered 1.36 miles beneath the ground. There have been close...
LUGOFF, SC
WLTX.com

M2.3 earthquake rattles Lugoff after brief pause in rumbles

ELGIN, S.C. — The Lugoff and Elgin regions of Kershaw County felt yet another rumble on Sunday evening as the region was subjected to another minor earthquake. The earthquake happened around 8:45 p.m. in an area between I-20 and Fort Jackson Road - the same general area of dozens of other quakes that have shaken the region since late December. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, about 130 people had felt the earthquake as of 9:40 p.m.
LUGOFF, SC
AOL Corp

Shaking returns as most powerful earthquake this month hits Columbia area overnight

It had been nearly a week since the last confirmed earthquake hit the Columbia area, but that streak was snapped Sunday night when the rumbling returned to the Midlands. A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Lugoff area at 8:42 p.m., the South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported. It was recorded about 1.5 miles beneath the surface, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
COLUMBIA, SC
#Muggy#Heat Index
WYFF4.com

2 earthquakes reported in South Carolina in 24 hours

ELGIN, S.C. — Another earthquake was reported overnight Monday in South Carolina. The 2.1 magnitude quake happened about 3 a.m. near Lugoff, South Carolina. Another quake was reported Sunday evening. That quake happened 3.2 miles from Elgin at about 8:42 p.m. USGS said the quake was a 2.3 magnitude.
ELGIN, SC
wach.com

Kershaw County to host virtual earthquake town hall

CAMDEN, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County will host a VIRTUAL Earthquake Town Hall Meeting Wednesday where experts will be leading the discussion about the earthquakes in the area. The meeting is from 6 until 7 p.m. in Council Chambers located at 515 Walnut Street, Camden, SC 29020. Panelists include:
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Return to South Carolina, Rattling Nervous Residents

After a temporary pause in activity, two earthquakes struck central South Carolina last night, rattling residents that are already nervous from the dozens of earthquakes to hit the area since December. After nearly a week of seismic silence, a magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Elgin, South Carolina, at 8:42 pm. Shortly after 3am, another quake, a magnitude 2.1 event, struck nearby. With more earthquakes expected in the ongoing mystery swarm, officials are hosting a special virtual community meeting this week to keep area residents informed of the earthquakes and what local and state official scan do to help, especially if a more severe quake strikes.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Weather
Environment
Environment
wfxb.com

2.3 Magnitude Earthquake Reported Near Elgin, S.C.

Another Earthquake hit near Elgin last night. The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.3 magnitude earthquake around 8:42 p.m. about four miles from Lugoff and Elgin. Since December 2021, 69 earthquakes have been reported in the same area. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, approximately 10 to 15 Earthquakes are recorded annually in the state and 3 to 5 are felt or noticed by people.
ELGIN, SC
News19 WLTX

Portions of Camden will see water line upgrades in September

CAMDEN, S.C. — Stacks of PVC pipes sit in a grassy field on Broad Street in Camden. These pipes will soon be installed in portions of the city. "Basically, your existing water lines have extended past their serviceable life span," said City of Camden Project Engineer Caleb Frase. "They are very old and needed replacing."
CAMDEN, SC
experiencecolumbiasc.com

Spend the Day at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden in Columbia SC

Follow along with Experience Columbia SC's expert itinerary to maximize your day with the animals at Riverbanks Zoo. Arrive, park and make your way to ticketing to beat the crowds for 9:00 am park opening. 9:00. Get set with stroller and wheelchair rental. Grab a map and get ready for...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Operation Southern Slowdown nets over 1,000 citations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Operation Southern Slowdown showed the results of their traffic enforcement Tuesday. The program ran from July 19th through July 23rd this year. The results of the multi state speeding crackdown were:. 1276 citations. 680 speeding citations. 9 DUI arrests. 141 restraint citations. 188 collision investigations. Notice...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

