Hot and Muggy Sunday with some storms possible

After a temporary pause in activity, two earthquakes struck central South Carolina last night, rattling residents that are already nervous from the dozens of earthquakes to hit the area since December. After nearly a week of seismic silence, a magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Elgin, South Carolina, at 8:42 pm. Shortly after 3am, another quake, a magnitude 2.1 event, struck nearby. With more earthquakes expected in the ongoing mystery swarm, officials are hosting a special virtual community meeting this week to keep area residents informed of the earthquakes and what local and state official scan do to help, especially if a more severe quake strikes.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO