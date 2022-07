The next cold front is entering the picture across northern Kansas. We will see another chance for storms this evening especially to the northwest. Storms from northwest Kansas into Southwest Nebraska have the potential to become severe where all forms of severe weather are possible from damaging winds, large hail to isolated tornadoes. We have a Slight Risk circled for that part of our viewing area. Looks like storm formation will occur farther upstream and track into our viewing area after 7 PM.

WICHITA, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO