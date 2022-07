Fans of the Boston Celtics awoke to news their favorite team might be gearing up to trade not only Jaylen Brown but also Derrick White or perhaps even Marcus Smart and more to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for veteran superstar Kevin Durant. And while there is little debate that as things stand now that Durant is the better player in terms of what he can do for raising a team’s postseason potential, the asking price, his salary, age, disposition, and injury history are also elements in need of consideration.

