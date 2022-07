Design plays a huge role in the quality of life for those living with disabilities — something that those who are not living with disabilities may not think about on the day-to-day. While modern furniture blueprints have historically been geared towards people without disabilities, more and more companies have been aiming to be inclusive when it comes to the people who are actually using these items. Most recently, Pottery Barn launched a new collection that has made their furniture more accessible.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO