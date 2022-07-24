ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NFC North Insiders: All-Defense Team

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 3 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Are the Green Bay Packers driven by the Aaron Rodgers-led offense or their potentially powerful defense?

Perhaps it’s the latter.

With standout players at every position group, not a single weak link in the starting lineup and the addition of two first-round draft picks, the defense is why the Packers might be able to thrive, not just survive, without All-Pro receiver Davante Adams.

In the final segment of a 12-part series, our NFC North insiders – Bill Huber of Packer Central, Will Ragatz of Inside the Vikings, Gene Chamberlain of Bear Digest and John Maakaron of All Lions – present our All-NFC North teams. Our 11-man defense will line up in nickel, which means four on the line, two off-the-ball linebackers and five defensive backs, because that’s the universal base defense in today’s NFL.

In our 11-man team, six members are from the Packers.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s job is to turn that potential into consistent dominance. Before the defense dominated the playoff loss to San Francisco, it had been one of the worst units in the NFL down the stretch.

“We’re here for one reason,” Barry said before OTAs. “Everyone says that – there’s 31 other teams that are saying that right now – but I think if we just keep making strides and keep getting better and better, I’ve said it before, when you have a quarterback like we have and if we keep doing our job building on defense, our mindset is that we want to win a world title. We want to win a championship. That’s the mindset we have every single day when we walk into this building.”

On the heels of revealing our all-NFC North offense, here is our all-NFC North defense.

Edge: Rashan Gary, Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SZNT8_0gr1ix4H00

Gary proved the Packers right for picking him at No. 12 overall in 2019. Last season, he had 9.5 sacks but ranked second in pressures and pass-rush win rate and third in pass-rushing productivity at Pro Football Focus. Gary is so big and explosive. There isn’t a bit of finesse to his game. The key will be turning more of those 81 pressures into sacks.

Defensive tackle: Kenny Clark, Packers (unanimous)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EtLPm_0gr1ix4H00

A Pro Bowler in 2019 and 2021, Clark is one of the few NFL defensive linemen capable of dominating a game on first down as well as third down. While he had only four sacks, he ranked fourth among interior defensive linemen with 67 pressures, according to PFF. Drafted in the first round in 2016, he is only 26. The Packers have some rookies who are 26.

Defensive tackle: Dalvin Tomlinson, Vikings (unanimous)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p0NCt_0gr1ix4H00

Tomlinson was the Vikings' big free agent splash in 2021 after turning into a major contributor with the Giants. He's not a spectacular player or a particularly prolific pass rusher, but he does the dirty work of plugging holes in the run game and taking on double teams so his teammates can make plays. Tomlinson is a key piece of the Vikings' front.

Edge: Robert Quinn, Bears; Danielle Hunter, Vikings (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXkgK_0gr1ix4H00

By posting 18 1/2 sacks last year to break Richard Dent's single-season franchise record, Quinn erased memories of his two-sack 2020 season. Quinn has 101 career sacks and forced 32 fumbles, including seven with the Bears. Now 32, he is playing end in a 4-3 scheme, where he has been most effective throughout his career.

Linebacker: Roquan Smith, Bears (unanimous)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDbh1_0gr1ix4H00

Smith has joined elite company, as he and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis are the only two at the position ever to make 300-plus tackles and 30-plus tackles for losses in a span of only two seasons. Smith has 302 tackles and 30 for losses. Although he hasn’t made a Pro Bowl, Smith has been second-team All-Pro two straight years and now plays weak side linebacker.

Linebacker: De’Vondre Campbell, Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=015L6b_0gr1ix4H00

In 2021, the first several waves of free agency had come and gone. Finally, during the June minicamp, the Packers signed Campbell to a one-year deal worth merely $2 million. The reward? An All-Pro season – the first by a Packers off-the-ball linebacker since Hall of Famer Ray Nitschke. He was the only linebacker in the NFL with 100-plus tackles and at least two sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. By a 3-1 vote, he beat out Vikings star Eric Kendricks for a spot on the team.

Cornerback: Jaire Alexander, Packers (unanimous)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxZ4A_0gr1ix4H00

Alexander earned All-Pro honors in 2020 but missed most of last season with a shoulder injury. The Packers recently made him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. And for good reason. While he has only five interceptions in four seasons, Alexander gave up completion rates of 48.5 percent in 2019, 42.3 percent in 2020 and 46.7 percent during his injury-shortened 2021, according to Sports Info Solutions.

Cornerback: Amani Oruwariye (unanimous)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32MzFt_0gr1ix4H00

The talented defensive back has cemented himself as being one of Detroit’s best players. A fifth-round pick in 2019, he finished third in the NFL last season with six interceptions. The expectation from the coaching staff is now for Oruwariye to evolve into a shutdown cornerback. With Jeff Okudah, the third overall pick in 2020, being a huge question mark, Detroit can count on its No. 1 cornerback.

Cornerback: Rasul Douglas, Packers; Jaylon Johnson, Bears (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fQB3u_0gr1ix4H00

What a year for Douglas. He wasn’t re-signed by the Panthers in free agency, was released by the Raiders and Texans in training camp, and had to settle for a spot on the Cardinals’ practice squad. That’s where the Packers found a real X-factor. In 12 games, he tied for fourth with five interceptions – including two pick-sixes- and ranked No. 1 in passer rating allowed, according to PFF.

The first rookie to start at cornerback on opening day for the Bears since 1996, Johnson's 24 career pass defenses are the most for any NFC North player over the past two seasons. Johnson was given the task of covering a team's top receiver all over the field last year. He has given up 58 percent completions when targeted according to Sportradar.

Safety: Harrison Smith, Vikings (unanimous)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U04oQ_0gr1ix4H00

Smith's game has aged quite well, in large part because of his instincts and intelligence. The 2012 first-rounder has been one of the best safeties in the league for a decade now, and a few more strong seasons could help his case for Canton. It'll be fun to watch the Vikings' longest-tenured player play alongside talented rookie Lewis Cine in the secondary this year.

Safety: Adrian Amos, Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kM9XW_0gr1ix4H00

Amos is one of the most underrated players in the NFL. Perhaps that’s due to a lack of big plays. He has four consecutive seasons of two interceptions. A big thing at safety is preventing big plays, and that’s where Amos is incredible. He’s in the right place at the right time every time, and he’s one of the best open-field tacklers in the business.

Punter: Jack Fox, Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UEQRe_0gr1ix4H00

Fox has burst on to the scene with his booming leg, finishing second in the league in punting and sixth in net average. Detroit’s special teams unit is well coached, as coordinator Dave Fipp has maximized the potential of the players on the roster. Nobody likes having to punt, but having Fox gives the defense hopes of being able to pin opponents deep in their own zone with high frequency.

NFC North Insiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hqph2_0gr1ix4H00

Get ready for the 2022 NFL season with our 12-part NFC North Insiders series, which concluded with our all-NFC North teams.

Part 1: Team MVPs for each team on both sides of the ball

Part 2: The biggest addition and loss for each team

Part 3: Most overrated player for each team

Part 4: Most underrated player for each team

Part 5: Best-case scenarios

Part 6: Worst-case scenarios

Part 7: Players most likely to surprise

Part 8: Players most likely to disappoint

Part 9: Biggest remaining question

Part 10: Most important rookies

Part 11: All-NFC North offense

Comments / 0

 

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
ABOUT

