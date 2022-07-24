ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Readers reply: which species exhibits the most diverse physical characteristics?

By
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cXqD9_0gr1hro800
Photograph: Compassionate Eye Foundation/David Leahy/Getty Images

Which species exhibits the most diverse physical characteristics? I can’t think of a more varied example than the domestic dog (Canis familiaris). Teri Robertson, Northampton

Send new questions to nq@theguardian.com.

When it comes to zoology, I remember one of my university tutors passionately denouncing mammals, and indeed all vertebrates, as simply too boring to be worth our time studying. So, instead of dogs, look to the incredible variance within a single species of ant or termite. In one colony, there will be giant soldiers with armoured, pincer-bearing heads that are sisters to svelte workers half their size. And their brothers will have wings! So, too, do the reproductive females, at least until they mate and found their own family as an engorged, egg-laying machine. Lulu Bradley

And then there’s Brassica oleracea, AKA cabbage, kale, broccoli, collard greens, kohlrabi, brussels sprouts and so on and so forth. All the same species. water_moon

Humans. One has the strength to carry victims from forest fires and earthquakes. Another is too weak to carry a gum wrapper as far as the dustbin. ​Peter Pullman

Dog breeds look different because they’ve been selectively bred by humans for aesthetics as well as usefulness, breeding from the occasional mutation that pleases the breeder. If allowed to go completely feral, after a few generations dogs would still exhibit some differences, such as size, much as humans do, but far less so than the original “pedigree” populations. greendreamer

Ants, wasps and other social insects. Huge physical differences (within the same species) between the breeding female queen, the sterile female workers (which can be differentiated into soldiers, nursery workers, food gatherers) and the males. Being insects, they have young that are physically completely different from the adults – different numbers of eyes, limbs, et cetera. Randomusername222

The whole concept of species is difficult to properly pin down. Originally, taxonomists would separate things into species on the basic of similar morphology, giving few opportunities for species to be diverse. The most-used definition currently is based on the ability of members of a species to breed with each other, but I’m unclear how we would know, for example, which of the hundreds of thousands of morphologically different beetle species could interbreed.

There is also sexual dimorphism – where males and females differ greatly – but that’s not really diversity, just a population reacting to some evolutionary pressure in an odd way.

Dogs are diverse because we’ve deliberately mucked about with their genetics. The same could be said for horses (shetland ponies and shire horses have bred, apparently – I choose not to think about this too deeply).

I doubt that any natural situation would induce the same level of difference, but, if it did, most likely the biologists would initially define many species, perhaps until the geneticists had marked their homework. SemiFunctional

Apples? MrCassandra

You’re comparing them with oranges. bemusedonaboat

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

New Zealand to embark on world’s largest feral predator eradication

New Zealand conservationists are embarking on the largest attempt ever made to eradicate introduced predators from an inhabited island. Manaaki Whenua-Landcare Research, a crown research institute, has signed a $2.8m partnership with Rakiura/Stewart Island’s conservation group, Predator Free Rakiura, to eradicate predators including possums, rats, feral cats and hedgehogs over the next four years.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Dogs#Species#Ants#Diversity#Wasps#Northampton Send
Good News Network

Scientists Discover Strange Carnivore Plant in Borneo that Traps its Prey Underground

In the dark jungles of Borneo, a plant has adapted to an ecological niche that none of its kind or kingdom has ever entered before. An international team led by Czech scientists confirmed that Nepenthus pudica is the first species of pitcher plant, or carnivorous plant in general for that matter, ever to be found laying traps under the soil.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
pethelpful.com

Man's Story of Rescuing a Crying Baby Squirrel Is Touching People's Hearts

It was another day at the park for this TikToker and his dog named Coco. That is until Coco ran off and found something in the bushes. When the creator, known as @marksteenadamson, went to investigate, he saw what Coco discovered - a crying baby squirrel that has fallen out of the tree. He couldn't leave the poor little thing behind, so he decides to take it home. And no, he didn't take it to the vet or animal sanctuary because this type of squirrel is not native to the UK and therefore considered vermin. He didn't want to risk the chance of this little squirrel getting put down. So to his house, they go!
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Cruise passengers shuttled into Venice by motor boat to dodge big ships ban

A cruise company has circumvented a ban on its ships entering the Venice lagoon by shuttling passengers into the famous city centre on small motor boats. Norwegian Gem, a vessel of just under 300 metres long and owned by Norwegian Cruise, anchored outside the Venice Lido early on Saturday morning. It then launched several motor boats which between them dropped about 1,500 passengers off in St Mark’s Square before picking them up again in the evening.
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

374K+
Followers
89K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy