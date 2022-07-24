ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

5-year-old girl injured after shots fired into home, suspect arrested

By Aaron Maybin
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox6now.com

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police District#Violent Crime#Fox6 News#Android
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy