This electric tea kettle heats water safely and looks fab

New York Post Store

Want to cut your risk of heart disease in half? Then add a cup of tea to your morning routine! There are endless health benefits associated with the endless varieties of this drink, from losing weight to getting a better night’s sleep, but there’s one thing you’ll need to make every cup: a good tea kettle.

If you’re looking for one that works fast and effectively, the Hazel Quinn Retro Style 1.7L Electric Kettle is the perfect pick. Aside from getting the job done and providing you with hot water to make the perfect cup, it will also look sleek and stylish on your kitchen counter. And right now, you can score this kitchen staple for just $49.99, 28% off the usual price.

The Hazel Quinn Retro Style Electric Kettle is made of premium food grade 304 stainless steel, so it’s plastic-free and ideal for heating water and keeping it warm thanks to its supreme heat retention. It also includes a 360° rotating base that lets you boil your water easier than ever, and a soft blue illumination that lets you know the kettle is working.

Hazel Quinn Retro Style 1.7L Electric Kettle, $50, orignal price: $70

New York Post Store

Its light sage green shade fits with any style aesthetic, and you can choose a temperature ranging from 0⁰C to 100⁰C on the chic retro thermometer. Then just stand back and watch as it quickly heats up thanks to the 1200W fast heating technology. An auto shut-off function prevents you from worrying about turning it off after, and ensures it won’t scorch. And a built-in cord wrap makes stowing it away neat and easy.

With 4.9 stars on Amazon, customers are loving this convenient kettle. One happy user raved, “I love this kettle! It will fill 3 mugs of tea in one boil. I looked for 3 months for a larger capacity kettle (1.7L) with no plastic on the inside of the pot. Finally this company nailed it!”

Enjoy warm water on demand with this sleek and easy-to-use electric kettle. Get the Hazel Quinn Retro Style 1.7L Electric Kettle today for only $49.99.

Prices subject to change.

For more content, check out the New York Post Shopping section.