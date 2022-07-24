ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition

By KEVIN FREKING Associated Press
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to boost semiconductor production in the United States has managed to do nearly the unthinkable — unite the democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders and the fiscally conservative right.

The bill making its way through the Senate is a top priority of the Biden administration. It would add about $79 billion to the deficit over 10 years, mostly as a result of new grants and tax breaks that would subsidize the cost that computer chip manufacturers incur when building or expanding chip plants in the United States.

