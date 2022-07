Wellspring, the domestic violence and sexual assault services resource for Saratoga County residents, recently celebrated the opening of its new healing garden in Malta. This is a space where those impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault can come to reflect and heal, staff members can go to a break after a heavy conversation with a client, and the community can come for a variety of interactive outdoor programs. More information is available at www.wellspringcares.org. (Photo provided)

