ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Tyler Van Dyke Ready for Leadership Role in 2022

By Luke Chaney
All Hurricanes
All Hurricanes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G0igJ_0gr1gxZL00

Miami's returning quarterback discusses upcoming season at the ACC Football Kickoff Event.

There may not be another quarterback in the ACC with higher expectations for the 2022 season than Miami's Tyler Van Dyke .

The redshirt sophomore excelled in his first season of receiving extended playing time, throwing for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns in his nine starts. Van Dyke was recently named to the 2022 Maxwell Award watch list, which honors the best player in college football voted upon for that season.

And while Van Dyke is expected to flourish as a passer in his first full season as a starter, he realizes that his responsibilities on the team extend beyond the football field.

"Being a leader, getting those guys to rally and everyone become a leader. [Miami head coach Mario Cristobal] always emphasizes discipline and doing the right things off the field," Van Dyke told reporters at the ACC Football Kickoff Event in Charlotte, N.C.

"Whether that's showing up for class or showing up on time for community service, you got to do all the details right and then everything will come."

As a returning player, Van Dyke has also assisted in the transition from UM's previous coaching staff to the almost entirely new one the program has put in place.

On offense, only tight ends coach Stephen Field remains on a Hurricanes staff that coached the 23rd-best scoring offense in college football last season. In place of that staff is a plethora of experienced and well-respected coaches, led by former Michigan offensive coordinator and 2021 Broyles Award winner Josh Gattis.

"For me I would just say, leading the team, making sure everyone's doing what they gotta do," Van Dyke said on what his responsibility is in easing the transition of coaching staffs. "Leadership is a big thing, especially for my position. It's all about impacting guys and making sure they gotta do what they gotta do. It's all about leadership."

Van Dyke will be looking to help lead a Hurricanes team that has only experienced one 10-win season since 2004 and an illustrious first ACC Championship.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @ AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
All Hurricanes

Elite LB Malik Bryant Commits to the Miami Hurricanes

Orlando (Fla.) Jones 2023 linebacker Malik Bryant announced his commitment to Miami over Florida, Alabama and Maryland on Wednesday. Bryant was initially scheduled to make his college announcement on Saturday, July 23 and was believed to be down to Miami and Florida out of his top four schools at the time. He would postpone his decision on the morning of the 23rd to continue assessing his options, but was quick to reschedule the decision for Wednesday at noon.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
Sports Business Journal

Inter Miami not planning to build larger stadium

Miami Freedom Park developers said that they "don't plan to build a 40,000-seat stadium that could accommodate" Univ. of Miami football games, according to Joey Flechas of the MIAMI HERALD. During the hours-long hearing of the city of Miami’s Planning and Zoning Appeals Board Wednesday evening, it “became clear" that Inter Miami owners want to "build a 25,000-seat stadium and do not plan to pursue a larger venue,” as was requested by Commissioner Joe Carollo. Richard Perez, an attorney representing Inter Miami, said, “There are significant impediments to that. ... The height here is limited by the (Federal Aviation Administration)." Club owners would have to “go back to the drawing board” to make the venue larger. Otherwise it would "require a wider stadium, which would impact the other commercial sections of the development and alter several other parts of the zoning plan" -- a process owners "don’t want to pursue because they want to start hosting home games in 2025.” The recent announcement that Miami will host 2026 World Cup games also has “given Inter Miami owners new urgency” because they hope to “host satellite events at Miami Freedom Park.” Club owners are “asking to be exempt from a city policy that requires developers of private projects on public land to pay 1.5% of the development’s cost into a fund that pays for public art installations.” Under the city’s policy, Miami Freedom Park “would owe $19.5 million” (MIAMI HERALD, 7/23).
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Gattis
Person
Mario Cristobal
Miami Civic

How common is gold digging and women getting everything paid for in Miami?

I just moved here two months ago so this city is new to me. Long story short, my Colombian girlfriend of one year moved down with me with no job. I was paying for her things as she haphazardly looked for a job. I started becoming annoyed that I was paying for virtually everything when we went out and she took offense to that. I make upper six figures so it's not the money that's the problem, it's the expectation. She started going out with 'friends' she knew from when she used to live here who would drive her in flashy cars, take her out to clubs, invite her to boats, etc. I dumped her because to me that's cheating. Now her instagram is filled with flights, boats, limos, VIP tables, and so on. How common is this sort of culture? Can you describe it to me? Because I really don't understand it.
MIAMI, FL
The Southern Guide

3 of the cheapest neighborhoods to live in Miami, FL

Few other cities in the United States can match the beautiful beaches, rich culture, and year-round pleasant weather of Miami. Because of all of these outstanding attractions, millions of people travel to the city to experience its delights firsthand, and many more migrate to enjoy the city on a more permanent basis. If you are one of the people who plan to settle here and call it a permanent home whether for a year or two or for the rest of your life, this article is for you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Hurricanes Football#College Football#Athletics#American Football#Acc#Maxwell Award
Click10.com

South Florida fugitive arrested in Alabama, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man who is accused of a burglary in South Florida was arrested in Alabama, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Detectives identified Kevin Bain as the suspect who stole mailed packages on May 16 in Fort Lauderdale. The crime was caught on a surveillance video in Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Woman shot dead in downtown Miami overnight

MIAMI – A woman was killed in a shooting overnight Saturday in downtown Miami, police said. According to a Miami police spokesperson, units responded to the area of Southeast First Avenue and First Street at around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting and found a woman in her 20s wounded.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBC Miami

Arrest Made After Woman Killed During Night Out in Downtown Miami

A woman was arrested after police say she shot and killed another woman during a night out in downtown Miami over the weekend. Natalia Harrell, 24, appeared in bond court Monday, charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Glady Borcela — a woman who police said Harrell was friendly with. Harrell turned herself in to police.
MIAMI, FL
Narcity USA

This Realtor Went Viral For Sharing An Outrageous Response For A Florida Apartment Rental

A Florida real estate agent recently went viral for sharing a rather detailed rejection email his client received after applying to an apartment rental in Miami. It all began when the potential tenant found a place that was posted by the landlord on Zillow. It was not published through the Multiple Listing Service or the MLS, so that person went on his own to meet the realtor and see his possible new home.
MIAMI, FL
WFLA

Lamborghini driver flees after fiery crash landing on Florida roof

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lamborghini landed on top of a house in Florida before it slid off the roof and burst into flames on Sunday, authorities said. According to the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the incident occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Northwest 7th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. It’s still unclear how the vehicle ended up on top of the house.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
All Hurricanes

All Hurricanes

Miami, FL
90
Followers
107
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

AllHurricanes brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the University of Miami.

 https://www.si.com/colleg/miami

Comments / 0

Community Policy