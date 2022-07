Apple pulled out all the stops when it unveiled the 2021 iPad Pro last year. It's equipped with an M1 chip, an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Face ID and all-day battery life. All of this performance comes at a cost, but right now you can grab one for $384 off today on Amazon. It's not clear how long this deal will last, so grab yours at this low price while you can.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO